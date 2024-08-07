Tata Motors launches Tata Curvv EV: Check specification and other details here

Tata Motors, one of India's major automobile manufacturers, unveiled its new electric vehicle, the 'Tata Curve,' on Wednesday at an official launch event in Mumbai. Tata Motors unveils Curvv EV with rapid Charging. Check details here

According to the company, the Tata Curve EV features a 1.2C charging rate, allowing it to achieve a range of 150 km with just 15 minutes of charging. The vehicle is also equipped with a 123 kWh motor, enabling the Curve EV to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 8.6 seconds.

During the launch event, Shailesh Chandra, the Managing Director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited, highlighted that EVs now contribute 12 percent to Tata Motors' overall sales.

He noted, "When we started our EV journey, there were many barriers, but we managed to overcome them in these 5 years. There are more than 13,500 chargers in the country. Now EVs contribute 12 percent to Tata Motors' overall sales."

Chandra also informed that the Tata Curve is an SUV coupe concept, and Tata Motors is the first to introduce this model. He added that the Curve EV is turbocharged and focused more on driving range.

According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), the number of electric passenger vehicles registered a growth of more than 9 percent in July compared to June. The data highlights that electric passenger vehicle sales in July stood at 7,541 units, an increase from the 6,894 units sold in June.

However, FADA also pointed out that electric passenger vehicle sales have declined compared to last year. Sales in July 2024 were 7,541 units, down from 7,768 units in July 2023, reflecting a Year-on-Year decline of more than 2 percent.

The electric vehicle industry is evolving rapidly in India, with many companies launching electric models. The launch of the Tata Curve highlights the electric vehicle market in India, showcasing significant advancements in technology and growing consumer adoption.