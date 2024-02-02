Tata Motors Q3 profit rises over two-fold, driven by Jaguar Land Rover sales

India's Tata Motors, the country's most valuable carmaker, reported a more than two-fold increase in third-quarter profit on Friday, driven by strong sales in its British luxury car unit, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). Tata Motors Q3 results: Tata Motors' Altroz Racer is seen on display at Bharat Mobility Global Expo organised by India's commerce ministry at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.(Reuters)

Consolidated net profit rose to 70.25 billion rupees ($847.7 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31 from a year earlier.