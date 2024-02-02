 Tata Motors Q3 profit rises over two-fold, driven by Jaguar Land Rover sales - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Tata Motors Q3 profit rises over two-fold, driven by Jaguar Land Rover sales

Tata Motors Q3 profit rises over two-fold, driven by Jaguar Land Rover sales

Reuters |
Feb 02, 2024 05:17 PM IST

Tata Motors Q3 results: Consolidated net profit rose to 70.25 billion rupees ($847.7 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31 from a year earlier.

India's Tata Motors, the country's most valuable carmaker, reported a more than two-fold increase in third-quarter profit on Friday, driven by strong sales in its British luxury car unit, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

Tata Motors Q3 results: Tata Motors' Altroz Racer is seen on display at Bharat Mobility Global Expo organised by India's commerce ministry at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.(Reuters)
Tata Motors Q3 results: Tata Motors' Altroz Racer is seen on display at Bharat Mobility Global Expo organised by India's commerce ministry at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.(Reuters)

Consolidated net profit rose to 70.25 billion rupees ($847.7 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31 from a year earlier.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business NewsBudget 2024 Live, Income tax Budget Livealong withGold Rates Today, India News Updates other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On