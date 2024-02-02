Tata Motors Q3 profit rises over two-fold, driven by Jaguar Land Rover sales
Reuters |
Feb 02, 2024 05:17 PM IST
Tata Motors Q3 results: Consolidated net profit rose to 70.25 billion rupees ($847.7 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31 from a year earlier.
India's Tata Motors, the country's most valuable carmaker, reported a more than two-fold increase in third-quarter profit on Friday, driven by strong sales in its British luxury car unit, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).
Consolidated net profit rose to 70.25 billion rupees ($847.7 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31 from a year earlier.
Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!
Stay informed on Business NewsBudget 2024 Live, Income tax Budget Livealong withGold Rates Today, India News Updates other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
Share this article