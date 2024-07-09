Tata Motors reduces price of Harrier, Safari, to provide benefits upto 1,40,000

Tata Motors announced that it will reduce the price of its popular SUVs as the company celebrates the historic milestone of over 2 million SUVs sold. The company will reduce the price of Safari, Harrier, Nexon, Punch, the Sierra and the Safari, it said. A Tata Motors logo installed at one of its showroom is pictured in Mumbai.(AFP)

The company said, “Celebrating this achievement, we are excited to extend this joy to our customers with the King of SUVs festival. We have revised the starting prices of our flagship SUVs, the Harrier ( ₹14.99 lakhs) and the Safari ( ₹15.49) and have extended benefits up to ₹1.4 Lakhs on popular SUV variants.”

It added, "With regards to electric vehicles, never before seen benefits on the Nexon.ev (up to 1.3 Lakhs), have made it the most accessible it has ever been. Complementing the same, the Punch.ev too is being offering with a benefit of up to ₹30,000. Furthermore, the 7 in 7 celebration of the 7 Lakh Nexons on road continues on popular demand.”

Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., “Our ability to understand the SUV segment and provide the right product for every customer need, helps us immensely to maintain consistency and dominant leadership in the segment. Supported by our multi powertrain strategy, our approach is to provide Indian consumers with world class SUVs that are robust, safe and technologically advanced. The achievement of the 2 million SUV sales mark is a testament to this approach and sets the pace for the future growth of the SUV category.”