 Tata Steel Q1 2024-25 results: Net profit rises 75.01%, revenue down 7.93% - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jul 31, 2024
Tata Steel Q1 2024-25 results: Net profit rises 75.01%, revenue down 7.93%

ByAbhyjith K. Ashokan
Jul 31, 2024 07:11 PM IST

Tata Steel recorded a 75.01% rise in consolidated net profit for Q1 2024-25

Tata Steel Ltd has released its first quarter results for the financial year 2024-25 on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

Tata Steel recorded a 75% rise in net profit (Bloomberg)
What was Tata Steel's net profit and revenue?

Tata Steel recorded a 75.01% rise in consolidated net profit. It was 918.57 crore, or an increase of 393.72 crore over 524.85 crore seen in Q1 2023-24.

The company's revenue on the other hand, fell by 7.93% or by 4,718.27 crore to 54,771.39 crore from 59,489.66 crore earlier.

How did Tata Steel shares perform?

Tata Steel shares closed at 165.35 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) after the trading session on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. This was a gain of 0.79% or 1.30 points from the previous close.

