Tata Steel Q1 2024-25 results: Net profit rises 75.01%, revenue down 7.93%

Tata Steel Ltd has released its first quarter results for the financial year 2024-25 on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. Tata Steel recorded a 75% rise in net profit (Bloomberg)

What was Tata Steel's net profit and revenue?

Tata Steel recorded a 75.01% rise in consolidated net profit. It was ₹918.57 crore, or an increase of ₹393.72 crore over ₹524.85 crore seen in Q1 2023-24.

The company's revenue on the other hand, fell by 7.93% or by ₹4,718.27 crore to ₹54,771.39 crore from ₹59,489.66 crore earlier.

How did Tata Steel shares perform?

Tata Steel shares closed at ₹165.35 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) after the trading session on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. This was a gain of 0.79% or 1.30 points from the previous close.