News / Business / Tata Steel to cut 3,000 jobs in Wales: Report

Tata Steel to cut 3,000 jobs in Wales: Report

AFP |
Jan 18, 2024 10:25 PM IST

The company will on Friday confirm the closure of two blast furnaces at the Port Talbot steelworks, resulting in the loss of over one-third of staff.

Indian-owned Tata Steel is to cut about 3,000 jobs at a plant in Wales, a source with knowledge of the plan said Thursday, as the industry struggles to finance greener production of the metal.

Tata Steel is to cut about 3,000 jobs at a plant in Wales. (Representational Image) (File)(REUTERS File Photo)
Tata Steel is to cut about 3,000 jobs at a plant in Wales. (Representational Image) (File)(REUTERS File Photo)

The company will on Friday confirm the closure of two blast furnaces at the Port Talbot steelworks, resulting in the loss of over one-third of staff, the source told AFP.

Asked for comment, Tata said it had "been engaging regularly and constructively with... trades union colleagues and their advisors for some time about the best way forward to create a sustainable green steel future for Tata Steel in the UK.

"When we have any formal announcement to make about our proposals for the future, we will always share these with our employees first," it said in a statement.

Towards the end of last year, the UK government provided £500 million ($634 million) to fund the production of "greener" steel at the country's biggest steelworks, while saying that 3,000 jobs were still at risk.

The money for an electric furnace safeguarded 5,000 of the more than 8,000 jobs.

Port Talbot steelworks is the UK's single biggest carbon emitter, and the government has been looking to help Tata Steel and British Steel, run by Chinese group Jingye, to replace dirty blast furnaces.

The Mumbai-based conglomerate had threatened to shut the plant unless it received state aid to help decarbonise production and cut emissions.

The government said replacing the coal-powered blast furnaces at the Port Talbot site would reduce the UK's carbon emissions by about 1.5 percent.

Experts have said green hydrogen could help the massively polluting steel industry, but producing the clean energy in large enough quantities requires significant investment.

As well as climate fallout, the steel sector has seen costs soar amid surging energy prices in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

