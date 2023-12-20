Tata-Boeing Aerospace delivers 250th made-in-India AH-64 Apache fuselage

Achieving a major milestone in the defence manufacturing sector, Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited has successfully delivered the 250th fuselage for the AH-64 Apache attack helicopter. The same was manufactured in TBAL's state-of-the-art facility in Hyderabad, Telangana. Tata Boeing Aerospace is developing made-in-India parts for the Apache helicopter (AFP)(AFP)

Tata Boeing Aerospace in an official statement said that the fuselages are manufactured for customers around the world. Some of the customers that have signed contracts with the company are the US Army and the Indian Army, with six new orders.

The company said in a statement, "This milestone reflects TBAL's continuous dedication to bolstering India's defence capabilities and advancing the nation's indigenous manufacturing prowess."

Tata further added. "The joint venture between Boeing and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) employs over900 engineers and technicians, leveraging cutting-edge robotics, automation, and advanced aerospace concepts in its manufacturing processes."

The AH-64 Apache is one of the most lethal aircrafts which is almost completely manufactured in India. According to the Tata Aerospace release, over 90 per cent of the parts used in the Apache aerostructure assemblies are manufactured in India through more than 100 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) suppliers.

All about the AH-64 Apache attack helicopter

AH-64 Apache attack helicopter is capable of delivering a variety of weapons which include air-to-ground Hellfire missiles, 70 mm Hydra rockets and air-to-air Stinger missiles. The helicopter carries one 30 mm chain gun with 1200 rounds as part of the area weapon sub-system.

Apart from having a fully armed arsenal aboard, the Apache helicopter also comes fully equipped with fire control radar, which has a 360° coverage and nose-mounted sensor suite for target acquisition and night vision systems, said the Defence Ministry earlier.

Currently, the Indian Air Force has a fleet of 22 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters, which is considered to be the world's deadliest helicopter ever manufactured. Boeing signed a deal with the Indian government in 2020 to supply six more helicopters to the IAF.

(With inputs from ANI)