IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Tata to buy BigBasket in over $1 billion deal
SGS and Innovative Retail sell food, grocery, household items, personal and beauty care products through the BigBasket app.(BigBasket website)
SGS and Innovative Retail sell food, grocery, household items, personal and beauty care products through the BigBasket app.(BigBasket website)
business

Tata to buy BigBasket in over $1 billion deal

Tata Sons’ digital services subsidiary Tata Digital Ltd has proposed to acquire up to 64.3% stake in Supermarket Grocery Supplies Pvt. Ltd (SGS), which sells products to commercial units through business.bigbasket.com in the first step.
READ FULL STORY
By Anirudh Laskar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:08 AM IST

Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd has agreed to acquire control of India’s largest online grocer BigBasket, according to a filing with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Friday, in a deal valued at more than $1 billion.

Tata Sons’ digital services subsidiary Tata Digital Ltd has proposed to acquire up to 64.3% stake in Supermarket Grocery Supplies Pvt. Ltd (SGS), which sells products to commercial units through business.bigbasket.com in the first step. Subsequently, SGS may acquire full control of Innovative Retail Concepts Pvt. Ltd (IRC), which sells products to customers through bigbasket.com.

SGS and Innovative Retail sell food, grocery, household items, personal and beauty care products through the BigBasket app.

“The 64.3% stake will cost (Tatas) around $1 billion,” said a person directly familiar with the deal, adding that within a year, “Tata may infuse additional capital into BigBasket, which may enhance its effective holding to about 80% or more”. “Tata Sons held a board meeting a little more than a week back. The deal has been approved by the board, and a CCI approval has been sought,” said this person.

According to the CCI filing, the latest transaction involves “acquisition by Tata Digital of up to 64.3% of the total share capital of SGS through a combination of primary and secondary acquisitions, in one or more series of steps (transaction 1). Subsequently, through a separate transaction, SGS may acquire sole control over IRC (transaction 2). The proposed transaction will result in the acquisition by TDL of a majority stake of and control over SGS.”

On December 2, Mint reported that the Tata group is in advanced talks to acquire up to 80% in BigBasket for around $1.3 billion, valuing India’s largest online grocer at around $1.6 billion. “In this deal, most of the large non-promoter investors will get an exit. The founding shareholders will continue to have a stake. Tata has proposed to buy the 64.3% from existing non-founder, non-promoter investors,” said the person cited above.

Chinese retail giant Alibaba and a few other key investors together hold a majority stake in BigBasket. Alibaba alone owns 29% in BigBasket and is likely to sell its entire stake to the Tata group through this transaction.

“The deal is likely to be formally announced in the next few weeks,” the person cited above said.

On October 28, Mint reported BigBasket saw strong tailwinds due to the pandemic, attesting estimates that grocery will be the biggest driver of online e-commerce, contributing 40% to gross merchandise volume between 2019 and 2024. The online penetration of the grocery market is currently only at 0.5%, and the absolute size is $2 billion. But it is estimated to grow from $1.9 billion in 2019 to $3 billion by this year-end, according to a September RedSeer report.

BigBasket, which has the biggest market share in online grocery, saw new customers on its delivery platform increasing by 84% between January and July, while the retention rate of customers grew 50%.

While BigBasket’s existing investors were not averse to the idea of selling a controlling stake to Tata group, they also want the current management, led by the founders, to remain at the helm, said the person cited above.

Tata Sons, through its group entities, is already engaged in the business of selling food and grocery, household products and personal and beauty care products.

But the BigBasket acquisition will give Tata an immediate head-start to take on its bigger rivals such as Reliance Industries Ltd, Amazon and Walmart-Flipkart in the retail industry, especially in the online grocery and household products space.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tata group bigbasket
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
That India’s industrial growth started losing momentum even before these restrictions and inflation has started rising again, even though food inflation is still at low levels—it was 3.9% in February—points towards growing headwinds for the economy.(AFP)
That India’s industrial growth started losing momentum even before these restrictions and inflation has started rising again, even though food inflation is still at low levels—it was 3.9% in February—points towards growing headwinds for the economy.(AFP)
business

Factory production contracts in January inflation hits 3-month high

By Roshan Kishore, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:14 AM IST
Retail inflation, as measured by Consumer Price Index (CPI) reversed its four-month-long decelerating spell to grow at 5.03% in February.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SGS and Innovative Retail sell food, grocery, household items, personal and beauty care products through the BigBasket app.(BigBasket website)
SGS and Innovative Retail sell food, grocery, household items, personal and beauty care products through the BigBasket app.(BigBasket website)
business

Tata to buy BigBasket in over $1 billion deal

By Anirudh Laskar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:08 AM IST
Tata Sons’ digital services subsidiary Tata Digital Ltd has proposed to acquire up to 64.3% stake in Supermarket Grocery Supplies Pvt. Ltd (SGS), which sells products to commercial units through business.bigbasket.com in the first step.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AT-1 bonds are considered perpetual in nature, similar to equity shares as per the Basel III guidelines.(PTI File Photo)
AT-1 bonds are considered perpetual in nature, similar to equity shares as per the Basel III guidelines.(PTI File Photo)
business

Finance ministry asks Sebi to withdraw directive on tenure of AT1 bonds

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:10 PM IST
Sebi earlier this week issued regulations that put a limit of 10 per cent for cumulative investments by MFs in Tier I and Tier II bonds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Microsoft has warned organizations to take urgent action to forestall damage.(Reuters)
Microsoft has warned organizations to take urgent action to forestall damage.(Reuters)
business

Microsoft warns of new threat against unpatched networks from Chinese hackers

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:15 PM IST
  • The company discovered suspected Chinese state-sponsored hackers were exploiting previously unknown vulnerabilities in Microsoft’s widely used Exchange business email software earlier in March.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The talks between Tata Power and Tesla are in the initial stages and no arrangements have been finalised yet, the report said.(Reuters/ File Photo)
The talks between Tata Power and Tesla are in the initial stages and no arrangements have been finalised yet, the report said.(Reuters/ File Photo)
business

Tesla in talks with Tata Power for EV charging infrastructure: Report

Reuters, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:04 PM IST
In January, the US electric-car maker incorporated Tesla Motors India and Energy Private Ltd with its registered office in the southern city of Bengaluru.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Venugopal Dhoot. (File photo)
Venugopal Dhoot. (File photo)
business

Money laundering case: Videocon’s Venugopal Dhoot gets bail

By Charul Shah
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:04 PM IST
The court granted him bail on a personal bond of 5 lakh. The court also directed Dhoot to appear before the investigating officer as and when called. He cannot leave the country without the court’s permission
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the last session, gold closed at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>44,879 per 10 gram and silver closed at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>67,545 per kg. (HT REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
In the last session, gold closed at 44,879 per 10 gram and silver closed at 67,545 per kg. (HT REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
business

Gold, silver prices fall again, yellow metal trades at around 44, 000

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 04:55 PM IST
The prices of the precious metals that have been skyrocketing in 2020 have recorded a fall of more than 10,000.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The broader NSE Nifty tanked 143.85 points or 0.95 per cent to end at 15,030.95. In picture - Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building.(Reuters)
The broader NSE Nifty tanked 143.85 points or 0.95 per cent to end at 15,030.95. In picture - Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building.(Reuters)
business

Sensex drops 487 points to close at 50,792, Nifty ends day at 15,030

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 03:47 PM IST
After gyrating 1,283 points during the day, the 30-share BSE index ended 487.43 points or 0.95 per cent lower at 50,792.08 pointsx.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's attractions have changed as a result of "becoming a separate country and location", PricewaterhouseCoopers Chairman Bob Moritz said. In picture - Canary Wharf business district in London.(Reuters)
Britain's attractions have changed as a result of "becoming a separate country and location", PricewaterhouseCoopers Chairman Bob Moritz said. In picture - Canary Wharf business district in London.(Reuters)
business

PwC survey ranks post-Brexit UK fourth most favoured investment destination

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 03:41 PM IST
The top three - the United States, China and Germany - were unchanged from the previous year's PwC survey, while Britain and India swapped positions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tokyo's benchmark rose 1.7%. Hong Kong declined but the Shanghai Composite index recovered from early losses. Oil prices fell and the yield on the US 10-year Treasury rose to 1.57%. (Representative Image)(Shutterstock)
Tokyo's benchmark rose 1.7%. Hong Kong declined but the Shanghai Composite index recovered from early losses. Oil prices fell and the yield on the US 10-year Treasury rose to 1.57%. (Representative Image)(Shutterstock)
business

World shares mixed after stimulus lifts Dow, S&P to records

AP
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 03:30 PM IST
Shares fell in Paris and Frankfurt but rose in Tokyo and Shanghai. Oil prices fell and the yield on the US 10-year Treasury rose to 1.58%.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The surge in wealth dwarfs the $8.1 billion added by Adani’s compatriot and the richest person in Asia, Mukesh Ambani.(Reuters)
The surge in wealth dwarfs the $8.1 billion added by Adani’s compatriot and the richest person in Asia, Mukesh Ambani.(Reuters)
business

Indian tycoon Adani beats Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos with biggest wealth surge

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 02:28 PM IST
Adani has been rapidly expanding his conglomerate, adding ports, airports, data centers and coal mines in India, while doggedly proceeding with his controversial Carmichael coal project in Australia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Through the IPO, investors can bid for a minimum of 27 equity shares after which they can bid in multiples and the minimum investment has been set at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14, 985.(AP/ Representational)
Through the IPO, investors can bid for a minimum of 27 equity shares after which they can bid in multiples and the minimum investment has been set at 14, 985.(AP/ Representational)
business

Anupam Rasayan India's IPO opens today: All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 12:14 PM IST
  • The company will utilise net proceeds from the IPO for repayment of debt and for general corporate purposes. Here’s everything you need to know about the initial public offering made by Anupam Rasayan
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amazon has been pumping in millions of dollars across various operations like marketplace, wholesale and payments business. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)(AP)
Amazon has been pumping in millions of dollars across various operations like marketplace, wholesale and payments business. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)(AP)
business

Amazon infuses 225 cr into India payments unit

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 12:06 PM IST
  • The fresh infusion is expected to help the company compete more aggressively against rivals like PhonePe, Google Pay and Paytm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
business

Mumbai trader arrested for 10 crore GST fraud

By Vijay Kumar Yadav
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:58 AM IST
The accused, the proprietor of his firm, illegally availed Input Tax Credit (ITC) and also passed on the same to other offenders, causing revenue loss to the government
READ FULL STORY
Close
IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2020
IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2020
business

IDBI Bank shares up by nearly 18% after removal from RBI's PCA framework

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:31 AM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had placed IDBI Bank under the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework in May 2017, after it had breached the thresholds for capital adequacy, asset quality (net NPAs was over 13 per cent in March 2017), return on assets and the leverage ratio.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP