 Taxes not hiked because government wants more money, says Nirmala Sitharaman - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jul 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Taxes not hiked because government wants more money, says Nirmala Sitharaman

ByHT News Desk
Jul 26, 2024 11:36 AM IST

Nirmala Sitharaman said nothing is done with the purpose that government wants more money.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that taxes have not hiked been hiked in the Union Budget 2024 with a back of the envelope calculations". Nothing is done like that or with the purpose that government wants more money, she told CNBC-TV18.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman attends the proceedings of the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi.(SansadTV)
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman attends the proceedings of the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi.(SansadTV)

She said, “Taxes have not been increased because I want more money… The decision is based on the idea that every asset class has to be treated similarly." Calling the Budget 'futuristic', the Finance minister asserted that the government will continue its focus on capital expenditure till the time recovery is sustained.

Read more: Foreign investors take out 10,000 crore from Indian stock market after Budget. Here's why

Nirmala Sitharaman said NDA 3.0 is historic and the Budget has made small and big allocations for skilling country's youth. She also said that the government is open to all the views on the tax changes proposed in the Budget 2024. However, the Finance Bill rests with the Parliament now and "is the property of the House, I can’t comment on it outside,” Nirmala Sitharaman said.

In the Budget, Nirmala Sitharaman made major announcements with respect to capital gains tax whereby the rate of tax on long-term capital gains (LTCG) is proposed to be made 12.5 per cent for all types of assets, irrespective of the transferor being a resident or a non-resident.

 

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Taxes not hiked because government wants more money, says Nirmala Sitharaman
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On