Tech Mahindra Q3 Results: Revenue up 2.8% even as net profit shows labour-code impact

Tech Mahindra Ltd. clocked its fastest quarterly growth in three years in what is seen as a seasonally weak quarter for India's IT industry, on the back of large deal wins in Europe. Tech Mahindra CEO Mohit Joshi and CFO Rohit Anand. (Tushar Deep Singh/HT)

Revenue of the Mahindra Group company rose 2.8% over the previous three months to ₹14,393 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2026, according to an exchange filing on Friday (16 January 2026). That compares with the ₹14,160.39-crore estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Tech Mahindra Q3 Results 2025-26 (Cons, QoQ) Revenue up 2.8% at ₹ 14,393 crore (Estimate: ₹ 14,160.39 crore)

14,393 crore (Estimate: 14,160.39 crore) EBIT up 11.3% at ₹ 1,892 crore (Estimate: ₹ 1,768.97 crore)

1,892 crore (Estimate: 1,768.97 crore) EBIT margin up 100 bps at 13.1% (Estimate: 12.49%)

Net profit down 6.1% at ₹ 1,122 crore (Estimate: Rs.1,372.90 crore) One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

The company has reported a one-time cost of ₹272 crore to its bottom-line due to the implementation of India's new Labour Codes.

On Friday, Tech Mahindra shares rose 5.17% to ₹1670.55 apiece on the BSE even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.23% higher at 83,570.35 points.