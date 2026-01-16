Edit Profile
    Tech Mahindra Q3 Results: Revenue up 2.8% even as net profit shows labour-code impact

    Tech Mahindra Q3 Results: Revenue of the Mahindra Group firm rose 2.8% over the previous three months to 14,393 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2026.

    Updated on: Jan 16, 2026 4:58 PM IST
    By Tushar Deep Singh
    Tech Mahindra Ltd. clocked its fastest quarterly growth in three years in what is seen as a seasonally weak quarter for India's IT industry, on the back of large deal wins in Europe.

    Tech Mahindra CEO Mohit Joshi and CFO Rohit Anand. (Tushar Deep Singh/HT)
    Revenue of the Mahindra Group company rose 2.8% over the previous three months to 14,393 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2026, according to an exchange filing on Friday (16 January 2026). That compares with the 14,160.39-crore estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

    Tech Mahindra Q3 Results 2025-26 (Cons, QoQ)

    • Revenue up 2.8% at 14,393 crore (Estimate: 14,160.39 crore)
    • EBIT up 11.3% at 1,892 crore (Estimate: 1,768.97 crore)
    • EBIT margin up 100 bps at 13.1% (Estimate: 12.49%)
    • Net profit down 6.1% at 1,122 crore (Estimate: Rs.1,372.90 crore)

    One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

    The company has reported a one-time cost of 272 crore to its bottom-line due to the implementation of India's new Labour Codes.

    On Friday, Tech Mahindra shares rose 5.17% to 1670.55 apiece on the BSE even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.23% higher at 83,570.35 points.

