Tech Tonic | India’s telecom space urgently needs a new story

In March 2005, as per the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), India’s mobile (wireless) subscriber base was 52.22 million. In March 2006, that increased to 90.22 million. By March 2007, it touched 165.99 million, 261.08 million by March 2008, and it grew to 391.76 million by March 2009. The growth trajectory was relentless — 584.32 million in 2010, 811.59 million in 2011, and 919.17 million in 2012. The trend continued year on year, with India’s mobile subscriber base crossing a significant milestone of 1 billion (1,009.32 million) connections in late 2015.

India registered its most significant surge in new mobile connections during the financial year 2010-2011 (April 1, 2010, to March 31, 2011). During this period, the country’s telecom sector added a remarkable 227.3 million new wireless subscribers. As I read through the latest numbers, this is the landscape I was contextualising against — India closed April 2025 with 1.2 billion wireless subscribers, the new definition of this now including mobile connections as well as 5G fixed wireless access, or FWA). That’s up from 1,163.76 million a month prior. Compare that with 1,170.53 million wireless subscribers in March 2024, and we actually register an annual decline of 6.77 million subscribers.

These are undoubtedly big numbers, and creditable to have reached this platform. But are we positioning ourselves to plateau, or finding the next growth story? There is no political or ideological angle to this thought but is purely a story of India’s changing consumption patterns. It may be prudent for telecom companies and regulators to take cognisance. For a majority of India’s user base, they have a primary SIM, even a secondary SIM, and perhaps even a third data connection for a tablet. They will, in all likelihood, not add a fourth connection to their kitty in the foreseeable future.

The prepaid and postpaid price hikes in the summer of last year may have acted as inadvertent thrust reversers to something that was already slowing down. The top 3 mobile service providers control over 92% of the wireless market — Reliance Jio with 476.58 million users (50.53% market share), Bharti Airtel with 289.31 million (30.68%) and a fast-declining Vodafone Idea with 125.63 million users (13.32%).

The latest TRAI data, released a day ago, gives me three main themes. There is rural momentum, and that’s where the next growth phase will be based. The 5G FWA is gaining traction, and now it is up to the likes of Airtel and Jio to position it as a value proposition. There is also geographical concentration which must be evened out, alongside a trend of saturation, if growth must pick up again.

Rural areas are outpacing urban growth (0.37% vs 0.16%), suggesting successful digital inclusion efforts. More to that point, a broader trend of ‘Circle C’ is clear — the strongest wireless growth of 0.43%, compared with the comparatively more technologically savvy users in Circle A (0.29%) and Circle B (0.16%). In case you’re wondering what comprises Circle C, those are regions of the country that are comparatively less urbanised and perhaps have lesser purchasing power (that is subjective) — Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand, Odisha and Jammu & Kashmir.

More to that point, the geographical disparities. Extreme variations in tele-density (for example, Delhi at 276.75% vs Bihar at 57.37%) highlight what is potentially a digital divide challenge. Tariff hikes will not be useful in reducing this chasm, and which makes us ask a simple question — do telecom operators wish to increase ARPU (average revenue per user) from users in the already tele-density leading states (Delhi 276.75%, Himachal Pradesh 120.68% and Kerala 119.75%), or keep prices lower to spread growth across? Less users spending more, or more users perhaps spending less, to achieve the same result on the balance sheet?

Speaking of balance sheets. With 10.79% monthly growth, 5G FWA is emerging as a significant broadband alternative, particularly important given the overall broadband subscriber decline. Total wireless (5G FWA) subscribers increased from 6.77 million at the end of March 2025 to 7.50 million at the end of April 2025 — TRAI points to subscriptions in urban and rural areas at 4.72 million and 2.77 million, respectively. This has to be put in perspective with another important data trend — a decline in broadband subscribers, to the tune of 1.03 million.

Airtel with the Xstream AirFiber and Reliance with the Jio AirFiber, have products in this space. But I have always believed neither has done enough to build a unique positioning for their fixed wireless products. For both companies, the 5G FWA seems more of a convenient alternative to push consumers looking for a broadband connection in areas where a wireline isn’t feasible or cost effective. The parity in pricing for the most part with wired broadband lends credence to that perspective. Something has to change if FWA must become a driver for growth. And going by the numbers, India’s telecom space needs all the sparks they can find.

It will be a shame if a multi-decade success story till 2025 is left to plateau, not for the want of a market, but lack of innovation or thought.

Vishal Mathur is the technology editor for HT. Tech Tonic is a weekly column that looks at the impact of personal technology on the way we live, and vice-versa. The views expressed are personal.