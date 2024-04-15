Tesla layoffs: What CEO Elon Musk wrote in leaked job cuts memo to employees

CEO Elon Musk infomed Tesla employees that several job cuts will be made soon, as per a leaked memo to the staff. In the letter reported by Quartz, Elon Musk didn’t disclose the exact number of layoffs that would take place but it was reported that almost 10% of the companies workforce will lose jobs. The company employs more than 140,000 people around the world, with factories in China and Germany as well US. At least 14,000 workers are expected to have their roles slashed following the layoffs. Tesla layoffs: Elon Musk attends the Breakthrough Prize awards in Los Angeles, California, US.(Reuters)

The memo comes after months of speculation over potential cuts at the electric vehicle maker. It was reported in February that Tesla has begun asking managers to identify which jobs on their teams were essential and which weren't.

Here's the full memo Elon Musk sent Tesla employees as reported by Quartz:

Elon Musk wrote, "Over the years, we have grown rapidly with multiple factories scaling around the globe. With this rapid growth there has been duplication of roles and job functions in certain areas. As we prepare the company for our next phase of growth, it is extremely important to look at every aspect of the company for cost reductions and increasing productivity.

As part of this effort, we have done a thorough review of the organization and made the difficult decision to reduce our headcount by more than 10% globally. There is nothing I hate more, but it must be done. This will enable us to be lean, innovative and hungry for the next growth phase cycle.

I would like to thank everyone who is departing Tesla for their hard work over the years. I’m deeply grateful for your many contributions to our mission and we wish you well in your future opportunities. It is very difficult to say goodbye.

For those remaining, I would like to thank you in advance for the difficult job that remains ahead. We are developing some of the most revolutionary technologies in auto, energy and artificial intelligence. As we prepare the company for the next phase of growth, your resolve will make a huge difference in getting us there.

Thanks,

Elon."