The Airline Analyst Who’s Getting Paid to Watch Soccer

When the New England Patriots blocked a field goal in this year’s AFC Championship game, putting the team on the cusp of a Super Bowl trip, Austin Sagan wasn’t cheering like his Patriots-obsessed dad. The World Cup, with 48 nations playing 104 games across three countries, is a logistical highwire act. He was thinking about gate constraints at Logan International Airport. “My dad’s going crazy because the Patriots are scoring or something,” Austin Sagan said. “And I’m like, ‘oh, we gotta start getting the Boston flights ready.’” Sagan has a gig that any sports nut would envy: He basically gets paid to watch games. Here’s the kicker: He’s not a sports nut.

Austin Sagan studied hotel administration at Cornell.

The 29-year-old is a network planning analyst for American Airlines, and for the past year his specialty has been special events. Sometimes they’re predictable. The Kentucky Derby has come to Louisville on the first Saturday of May for nearly a century. Coachella is in the same valley every April. Sometimes, they’re not. When Bad Bunny or Taylor Swift announce a tour, Sagan jumps into action, setting up American’s flying schedule to help fans get to shows. During single-elimination tournaments, he’s researching teams’ fans and tracking every game to ensure American has the right number of flights within minutes of the final buzzer. “I’ve never watched more sports in my life than in the last year,” Sagan said. Then there’s the World Cup: 48 nations playing 104 games across three countries. A fan’s dream. An airline strategist’s quandary. Sagan’s preparations started over a year ago. Typically, much of his work involves observing trends from previous tournaments and monitoring the action as rounds progress. For this event there was no easy comparison. The last World Cup was in Qatar, making it the most territorially compact World Cup ever. Now it’s going to the other extreme, spanning Canada, Mexico and the U.S. The closest proxy was FIFA’s Club World Cup held across 10 U.S. states last year, which provided a model for how soccer fans might move across North America this summer. Sagan and his team mapped out flight paths for placeholders, based on stadium locations and rough dates, long before the official drawing. When FIFA held its final draw ceremony in December, dividing the 48-team field into 12 groups of four, it was crunch time. Sagan was glued to a group chat of revenue-management colleagues firing off messages in real-time to make surgical adjustments.

When FIFA held its final draw ceremony in December, it was crunch time for Sagan.