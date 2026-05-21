The Secrets Revealed in SpaceX’s IPO Filing

SpaceX’s IPO filing sheds light on the finances and operations of the world’s largest private company. It is expected to set a record for biggest stock debut and could make its founder, Elon Musk, the world’s first trillionaire. FILE PHOTO: A bust of Elon Musk, as SpaceX prepares to file for an initial public offering (IPO), in Brownsville, Texas, U.S (REUTERS)

The company is aiming to go public in June on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “SPCX.” Wednesday’s filing doesn’t disclose the proposed share price or initial valuation. Here are some key takeaways from the IPO documents.

$4.9 billion loss SpaceX, which is expected to target an initial valuation of $1.5 trillion or more, has a financial picture that is notably worse than any other megacap U.S. company. It lost $4.9 billion last year on revenue of $18.7 billion.

The financials tell two stories. The first is an established business launching satellites and astronauts to space on the company’s original Falcon rocket as well as growth of its Starlink satellite internet business. The space business had $4.1 billion in revenue last year, though it is unprofitable. Starlink pulled in $11.4 billion in revenue.

The second is that of losses brought on by the February merger with artificial-intelligence startup xAI, which has burned up massive amounts of cash building out large data centers in an effort to catch up with the competition. xAI had $3.2 billion of revenue last year.

The company recently signed a deal with Anthropic, whose Claude AI tool competes with SpaceX’s Grok. SpaceX will rent out compute capacity across its two large data centers for $1.25 billion a month, in a deal that stretches through May 2029.

Total capital expenditures came in at $20.7 billion, much of which came from xAI, which spent $12.7 billion. The launch and satellite businesses spent $8 billion combined in capex last year.

Musk has 85% control Musk, who founded SpaceX in 2002 with the goal of colonizing Mars, has a firm grip on the leadership and ownership. The CEO is the biggest shareholder and controlled 85% of the voting power on May 1 thanks to supervoting Class B shares that get 10 votes for every 1 vote held by Class A shares being sold to the public.

Together with other board members and executives, insiders owned about 20% of the Class A shares and 94% of the Class B shares, giving them 86% of the combined voting power. The structure will make it all but impossible for investors to kick Musk out of his role as chief executive.