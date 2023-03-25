This bank is giving interests at 9.01% in just 1000 days
Fincare Small Finance Bank (SFB) increased the interest rate on fixed accounts of less than Rs. 2 crore. Senior citizens can earn at an interest rate of 9.01% on deposits with a term of 1000 days, while the general public can earn interests at 8.41%. The new fixed deposit rates will be implemented on March 24, 2023, bank says, reports Live Mint.
Fixed deposit rates
The bank will pay 3% interest on fixed deposits maturing in 7 to 45 days, while 4.50% interest on savings maturing in 46 to 90 days. Fincare SFB will pay 5.50% interest on savings with terms ranging from 91 to 180 days, and 6.25% interest on deposits with terms ranging from 181 to 364 days.
Deposits maturing in 12 to 499 days now earn 7.50% interest, while those maturing in 500 days earn 7.75%. The bank will pay 7.50% interest on fixed deposits maturing in 501 days to 18 months, while 7.80% interest on savings maturing in 18 months, 1 day to 24 months.
Fincare SFB will pay 7.90% on accounts with terms of 24 months, 1 day to 749 days, while the bank has raised the interest rate to 8.11% on deposits with terms of 750 days. Investments expiring in the next 751 days to 30 months will now earn 7.90% interest, while deposits maturing in the next 30 months and a day to 999 days will now earn 8% interest.
On fixed deposits maturing in 1000 days to 18 months, the bank offers an interest rate of 8.41%; on deposits maturing in 1001 days to 36 months, the bank provides an interest rate of 8%. The interest rate on a deposit tenor of 42 months to 59 months has been raised to 7.50%, and an interest rate of 8.25% is offered on a deposit tenor of 36 months 1 day to 42 months. Deposits with terms between 59 and 66 months earn 8% interest, while those with maturities between 66 and 84 months earn 7%.
