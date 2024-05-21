This multibagger infra stock is up 12%, market cap crosses 5,000 crore: Details here

Shares of Patel Engineering are up 12% today (May 21) after the company reported a 83% rise in Q4 profit. Patel Engineering' net profit climbed to ₹141 crore in the last quarter against ₹77 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. The stock gained 12.56% to reach ₹65.95 against the previous close of ₹58.59 on BSE as the market cap of Patel Engineering climbed to ₹5,237 crore. Stock market: In the past three years, Patel Engineering has gained 358% and risen 153% in two years.

The company's revenue from operations climbed 11.5% to ₹1,343 crore compared to ₹1,205 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal. The company's EBITDA also rose 41% to ₹238 crore and EBITDA margins climbed to 17.7% in Q4 compared to 14% in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

The company is engaged in civil engineering and construction of hydro projects, dams, tunnels, roads, railways.