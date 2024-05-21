 This multibagger infra stock is up 12%, market cap crosses ₹5,000 crore: Details here - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
This multibagger infra stock is up 12%, market cap crosses 5,000 crore: Details here

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
May 21, 2024 01:05 PM IST

In the past three years, this multibagger infra stock has gained 358% and risen 153% in two years.

Shares of Patel Engineering are up 12% today (May 21) after the company reported a 83% rise in Q4 profit. Patel Engineering' net profit climbed to 141 crore in the last quarter against 77 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. The stock gained 12.56% to reach 65.95 against the previous close of 58.59 on BSE as the market cap of Patel Engineering climbed to 5,237 crore.

Stock market: In the past three years, Patel Engineering has gained 358% and risen 153% in two years.
Stock market: In the past three years, Patel Engineering has gained 358% and risen 153% in two years.

In the past three years, the stock has gained 358% and risen 153% in two years. The stock is also trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The company's revenue from operations climbed 11.5% to 1,343 crore compared to 1,205 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal. The company's EBITDA also rose 41% to 238 crore and EBITDA margins climbed to 17.7% in Q4 compared to 14% in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

The company is engaged in civil engineering and construction of hydro projects, dams, tunnels, roads, railways.

