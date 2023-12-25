Throwback: Jeff Bezos, one of world's richest men, draws inspiration from this quote on his fridge

Even Jeff Bezos, one of the world's richest peo, sometimes needs inspiration and motivation to surge forth in life. How does he cope with the solitude being at the top of the world brings along? Well, per a quote on his fridge, he moves forward in life by redefining success. Jeff Bezos(Reuters file photo)

Bezos, the undisputed king of e-commerce in the world and a pioneering space entrepreneur, tweeted a photo in 2018 that provided a glimpse into his thought process. "Love this quote. It’s been on my fridge for years, and I see it every time I open the door. #Emerson," he had written.

The quote on the fridge is widely credited to Ralph Waldo Emerson.

“To laugh often and much; to win the respect of intelligent people and the affection of children; to earn the appreciation of honest critics and endure the betrayal of false friends; to appreciate beauty; to find the best in others; to leave the world a bit better, whether by a healthy child, a garden patch, or a redeemed social condition; to know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived. This is to have succeeded," the quote reads.

With the quote, Bezos appeared to be suggesting how success is way more than being the richest man in the world.

Lines like 'to leave the world a better place' and 'to know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived', also show his spiritual side.

His actions over the past three decades shows he actually wants to leave the world a better place. Since becoming the world's most successful e-commerce billionaire, he has funneled his billions into making his space company Blue Origins a success. After Elon Musk, he is the second American dreamer to have done so.

In the past, he has called space exploration his passion.

He wants to be remembered as the one who pioneered the entrepreneurial explosion.

"If I’m 80 years old, looking back on my life and the one thing I have done is make it so that there is this gigantic entrepreneurial explosion in space for the next generation," he had said in a 2016 interview.

His quote had received thousands of retweets.

Bezos's net worth is 175.7 billion dollars as of now, according to Forbes. He draws most of his net worth from the 10 percent stake he holds in Amazon, an e-commerce company he founded in 1994.