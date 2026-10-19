Bank holiday today: Is your branch closed? Check status, online services and reopening dates

Bank branches are closed in several states and Union territories on Monday, October 19, 2026. The closure is due to festivals such as Dussehra (Mahashtami), Maha Navami, Ayutha Pooja, Durga Puja, Vijaya Dashami and Durga Ashtami.

The RBI holiday calendar lists October 19 as a bank holiday for several states, while branches in other locations remain open depending on the local schedule. (Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

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The holiday is not applicable across the country. The closures vary depending on state and centres that are not included in the RBI holiday matrix will operate without any change.

Why are banks closed today?

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October 19 falls under the Durga Puja and Dussehra period. The holiday covers celebrations including Dussehra (Mahashtami), Maha Navami, Ayutha Pooja, Durga Puja, Vijaya Dashami and Durga Ashtami. The exact festival designation differs between states and banking centres.

According to the RBI, bank branches in Tripura, Mizoram, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Nagaland, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar will remain closed today.

For customers planning to visit a bank branch today for physical banking work will have to wait until the next working day.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: India bank holidays 2026: Here's the confirmed calendar of public, festival and weekend holidays in 2026 Will online banking and UPI work today? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: India bank holidays 2026: Here's the confirmed calendar of public, festival and weekend holidays in 2026 Will online banking and UPI work today? {{/usCountry}}

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The closure of physical branches does not mean that banking services stop completely.

While bank branches are closed today, customers can continue to use digital and self-service banking facilities for routine transactions.

UPI and other digital payment services will be available, while ATMs can be used for cash withdrawals. Customers who need to do immediate transaction can use UPI, internet banking, mobile banking and ATMs for transactions.

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However, people whose banking work requires a physical visit to a branch will have to postpone their visit to next working day.

Also read: UPI charges on select merchant transactions to be implemented after Diwali

When will banks reopen?

The reopening date depends on the location because the holiday is state-specific.

For many centres, October 20 is also a bank holiday. However, the closure does not apply uniformly to every centre on that date.

At some locations, further festival holidays are scheduled on October 21 and later dates.

Customers should therefore check their bank's branch-specific schedule before planning an in-person visit.

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What should customers do?

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Those who require branch-dependent services should plan their visits around the applicable holiday. For routine banking, customers can continue using digital channels during the closure.

The RBI's holiday calendar is location-specific, meaning a bank being closed in one state does not necessarily mean all branches of the same bank across India will be shut. Customers should check the applicable holiday for their branch before travelling.

With several festival holidays falling close together in October, customers requiring services that cannot be completed online should plan according to the bank holidays.