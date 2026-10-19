Rhea Chakraborty on Durga Puja: Shakti is about having faith in yourself, even when the world doesn’t

For actor Rhea Chakraborty, Durga Puja is as much about celebrating Goddess Durga’s strength as it is about recognising her own. As the festivities get underway, the actor reflects on how her understanding of Shakti has evolved over the years. “Earlier, I probably thought strength meant being fearless or being able to handle everything. Today, I think it also means being vulnerable, asking for help when you need it, and having the courage to start again. For me, Shakti is about having faith in yourself, even when the world doesn’t necessarily have faith in you,” she says. Rhea Chakraborty: Shakti is about having faith in yourself, even when the world doesn’t

Durga Puja also brings back memories of family visits to Kolkata, pandal-hopping in Mumbai and friends gathering over festive meals. “Durga Puja has always had a lovely sense of warmth and togetherness for me. We used to visit Kolkata quite often to see my family, and I have fond memories of that connection. In Mumbai, we would visit the pandals close to home, have Bengali food at home, and friends would come over for lunch on Dashami. As you grow older, you realise that it’s not necessarily the grandest celebrations you remember, but the feeling of being surrounded by people you love,” she shares.

For Chakraborty, the celebrations are incomplete without dressing up and indulging in Bengali delicacies. “I love dressing up, and I think festivals are a wonderful excuse to have fun with fashion. But I also love the food and the whole energy around Puja. I’m definitely someone who looks forward to eating my way through Kolkata. Phuchkas, egg rolls, bhapa ilish and sandesh are some of my favourites. Give me good food, family, friends and a festive atmosphere, and I’m very happy!”

While she enjoys exploring pandals in Mumbai, it is the creativity and community spirit behind the celebrations that appeal to her. “What I find fascinating about Durga Puja is how much thought and creativity go into the different themes and installations. Every pandal has its own personality. For me, it’s more about the experience, the atmosphere and the feeling of community,” she adds.

The idea of new beginnings resonates with Chakraborty as she reflects on her own journey. “Starting afresh doesn’t mean pretending that the past never happened. It means accepting everything that has brought you here, learning from it and giving yourself permission to move forward. I’ve learnt that life doesn’t always go according to the plan you make for yourself, and that’s okay. Sometimes, the unexpected turns lead you towards a version of yourself you may never have discovered otherwise. Today, I feel much more open to new possibilities and to creating a life on my own terms,” she says.

Her understanding of strength also informs her views on women’s safety, consent and equality. Chakraborty believes meaningful change must begin with how children are raised and how society responds to women who speak up. “Women shouldn’t have to constantly think about what they’re wearing, where they’re going or what time they’re coming home. Safety cannot be a woman’s responsibility alone. We need better accountability, stronger systems, and a society that doesn’t question a woman when she speaks up,” she says.

For the actor, empowerment also means allowing women to make their own choices without fear of judgement. “As a public figure, I think I have a responsibility to use my voice where I can. But more than just talking about empowerment, I believe we need to create spaces where women feel heard, supported and free to make their own choices.”

She points to the gap between celebrating women in principle and accepting their choices in reality. “We celebrate strong women in theory, but the moment a woman doesn’t fit into a narrative that people are comfortable with, the response can be very different. Women are still expected to explain themselves, behave a certain way and make themselves palatable to others. Respect shouldn’t be conditional on whether a woman makes choices that society agrees with. We need to allow women the freedom to be complicated, to make mistakes, to learn and to evolve, just as we allow men to,” she says.

For Chakraborty, that freedom begins with trusting oneself and taking responsibility for one’s life. “I’ve learnt how important it is to be able to stand on your own feet, trust your instincts and take responsibility for your life. Courage isn’t always loud or dramatic,” she signs off.

Pujo fire with Rhea

Pandal-hopping or a long adda session with friends and family? A little pandal-hopping, followed by a very long adda session!

One dish you can never say no to during Durga Puja? Phuchkas. Always phuchkas!

Traditional saree or a contemporary look for Puja? A beautiful saree, but styled my way. I love mixing tradition with a little bit of my own personality.

A Durga Puja memory you would love to relive? Visiting the pandals with family and ending the day with a big Bengali meal at home.

One tradition you would never give up? Sharing a meal with family and friends on Dashami. It’s the togetherness that makes it special.

If Goddess Durga could grant you one wish this year, what would you ask for? Peace of mind, good health and the courage to keep becoming the person I’m meant to be.

One word that describes the woman you are becoming today? Unapologetic.