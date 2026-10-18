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Beyond tradition: How AI and holograms are transforming Lucknow’s Dussehra

From historic Aishbagh to neighbourhood gatherings in Khadra, Alambagh and Sadar, Lucknow offers several places to watch Ravan Dahan

Updated on: Oct 18, 2026, 19:01:30 IST
By S Farah Rizvi
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Lucknow is gearing up for Vijaya Dashami and its annual spectacle, Ravan Dahan, with traditional fervour and excitement. If you’re planning to witness the fiery climax of the Ramlila celebrations this year, here’s your guide to the festivities.

Ravan Dahan preparations underway in the city (Deepak Gupta/HT)
Ravan Dahan preparations underway in the city (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Aishbagh Ramlila Maidan: The epicentre

With a 400-year legacy, Aishbagh remains the undisputed heart of Dussehra in Lucknow.

This venue is steeped in tradition, hosting a grand, 10-day-long Ramlila performance leading up to the final day.

Harishchandra Agarwal, president of the Aishbagh Ramlila Committee, says, 'Initiated by Swami Tulsidas Ji, the Ramlila evolves every year. While the narrative essence remains, the production is embracing modern technology; this year marks the debut of AI, 3D holograms, and dynamic visual effects. Spanning four power-packed days, the production condenses the epic, using AI to create lifelike visual marvels, such as water appearing in mid-air, Hanuman Ji bringing the Dronagiri Parvat, the end of Ravana, and more.'"

The event is a massive draw, with roughly 40,000 spectators expected

Organisers have ensured safety by capping the Ravana effigy height at 65 feet and utilising eco-friendly “Green Ravan” techniques, which feature low-decibel, low-smoke fireworks. For those who cannot get close to the stage, four large LED screens will be installed on the surrounding roads.

Other hotspots

If you prefer a more intimate, community-centric atmosphere, several other localities in the city are hosting long-standing Ravan Dahan rituals:

Khadra: A local favourite organised by the Khadra Ramleela Samiti. It typically features a 45-foot effigy and is ideal for those who prefer to soak in the festivities with residents of the area.

Alambagh: Managed by the Alambagh Ramlila Committee, this venue continues a long-standing tradition of community-driven celebrations, with effigies usually ranging between 40–50 feet.

Sadar: Hosted by the Sadar Ramlila Committee, this area is popular for coordinating a traditional fair and an evening ceremony that draws families from nearby neighbourhoods.

Plan Your Visit

Whether you choose the historic crowds of Aishbagh or a neighbourhood gathering, plan your travel in advance. Traffic around major Ramlila grounds is often heavy on the evening of Dussehra. Arrive early to secure a good viewing spot and enjoy the centuries-old tradition that continues to bring Lucknow together.

  • S Farah Rizvi
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    S Farah Rizvi

    S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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Home/Cities/Lucknow News/Beyond Tradition: How AI And Holograms Are Transforming Lucknow’s Dussehra
Home/Cities/Lucknow News/Beyond Tradition: How AI And Holograms Are Transforming Lucknow’s Dussehra
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