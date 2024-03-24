Top 10 firms saw market value erode by 1.97 lakh cr; TCS, Infosys bear brunt

The combined market valuation of five of the top 10 most valued firms plunged by ₹1,97,958.56 crore last week. IT giants Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys bore the brunt of this downturn. TCS witnessed the highest decline in market valuation among the top 10 firms(Bloomberg)

During the same period, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) benchmark recorded a modest climb of 188.51 points or 0.25 per cent. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) gained 84.80 points or 0.39 per cent.

Here's how the top 10 firms performed on Dalal Street

1. TCS witnessed the highest decline in market valuation among the top 10 firms, plummeting by ₹1,10,134.58 crore to ₹14,15,793.83 crore.

2. Infosys saw a significant drop in market valuation, losing ₹52,291.05 crore to stand at ₹6,26,280.51 crore.

3. Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) witnessed a decline of ₹11,701.24 crore, reaching ₹5,73,266.17 crore.

4. Hindustan Unilever's market capitalisation decreased by ₹16,834.82 crore to ₹5,30,126.53 crore.

5. HDFC Bank observed a dip in market capitalisation, down by ₹6,996.87 crore to ₹10,96,154.91 crore.

6. In contrast, Reliance Industries Limited's valuation surged by ₹49,152.89 crore, reaching ₹19,68,748.04 crore.

7. State Bank of India's market capitalisation increased by ₹12,851.44 crore, reaching ₹6,66,133.03 crore.

8. ITC's market capitalisation climbed by ₹11,108.51 crore to ₹5,34,768.59 crore

9. ICICI Bank witnessed an increase in market capitalisation, jumping by ₹8,191.79 crore to ₹7,65,409.98 crore.

10. Bharti Airtel's valuation rose by ₹9,430.48 crore, reaching ₹6,98,855.66 crore.

Which is the most valued firm currently?

In the list of the most valued firms, Reliance Industries maintained its top position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, ITC, and Hindustan Unilever.

(Inputs from PTI)