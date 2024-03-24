 Top 10 firms saw market value erode by ₹1.97 lakh cr; TCS, Infosys bear brunt - Hindustan Times
Top 10 firms saw market value erode by 1.97 lakh cr; TCS, Infosys bear brunt

ByHT News Desk
Mar 24, 2024 03:15 PM IST

Sensex this week: Reliance Industries maintained its top position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank

The combined market valuation of five of the top 10 most valued firms plunged by 1,97,958.56 crore last week. IT giants Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys bore the brunt of this downturn.

TCS witnessed the highest decline in market valuation among the top 10 firms(Bloomberg)
TCS witnessed the highest decline in market valuation among the top 10 firms(Bloomberg)

During the same period, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) benchmark recorded a modest climb of 188.51 points or 0.25 per cent. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) gained 84.80 points or 0.39 per cent.

Here's how the top 10 firms performed on Dalal Street

1. TCS witnessed the highest decline in market valuation among the top 10 firms, plummeting by 1,10,134.58 crore to 14,15,793.83 crore.

2. Infosys saw a significant drop in market valuation, losing 52,291.05 crore to stand at 6,26,280.51 crore.

3. Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) witnessed a decline of 11,701.24 crore, reaching 5,73,266.17 crore.

4. Hindustan Unilever's market capitalisation decreased by 16,834.82 crore to 5,30,126.53 crore.

5. HDFC Bank observed a dip in market capitalisation, down by 6,996.87 crore to 10,96,154.91 crore.

6. In contrast, Reliance Industries Limited's valuation surged by 49,152.89 crore, reaching 19,68,748.04 crore.

7. State Bank of India's market capitalisation increased by 12,851.44 crore, reaching 6,66,133.03 crore.

8. ITC's market capitalisation climbed by 11,108.51 crore to 5,34,768.59 crore

9. ICICI Bank witnessed an increase in market capitalisation, jumping by 8,191.79 crore to 7,65,409.98 crore.

10. Bharti Airtel's valuation rose by 9,430.48 crore, reaching 6,98,855.66 crore.

Which is the most valued firm currently?

In the list of the most valued firms, Reliance Industries maintained its top position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, ITC, and Hindustan Unilever.

(Inputs from PTI)

© 2024 HindustanTimes
