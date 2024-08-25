Top five things AI bots can do for you, from booking vacations to planning investments

The next wave of artificial intelligence (AI) “agents” will be able to accomplish tasks on their own for you such as booking a flight, ordering groceries, and even playing Cupid, according to a Wall Street Journal report. Here's a list of the top five things AI is able to do for you today. (Representational Image/Pixabay)

Here's a list of the top five things AI is able to do for you today.

Also Read: How do you deal with stress? In Nigeria, swinging a sledgehammer in a 'rage room' helps

Planning your vacations

An AI named “Penny” will be playing travel agent for online travel company Priceline in the future, being able to make special requests through interacting with services and concierges, as well as manage travel necessities like car rentals, though it is just a chatbot today which customers can use for bookings.

Apple's new Siri bot arriving this fall can also use the personal data from your iPhone to make traveling easier by pulling up your passport number, dropping photos into a travel note, and telling you how to get to your next hotel.

Eating out

Restaurant-technology startup Loman AI has a 24/7 AI receptionist already used in hundreds of restaurants across the US, answering questions over the phone, making reservations, and placing orders.

Also Read: Apple targets September 10 debut for new iPhones, AirPods and watches

The bot can also interact with other bots. For example, Loman’s bot could converse with a barber shop’s bot to make sure that a restaurant reservation and hair appointment don’t overlap.

Similarly, customer service AI startup Forethought is building bots for companies to communicate with their customers.

Investment assistance

UK-based startup Finley AI has a bot that can create a custom financial guidance roadmap, and can buy stocks and set up insurance policies using a variety of information such as stock prices and corporate financial numbers.

However, this does come with the disclaimer that users are still responsible for their financial actions and decisions.

Date night

Dating app Grindr has a new AI “wingman” to help people find their ideal match as well as suggest places to meet. The AI can take cues from chats with other daters to find the best prospects.

Also Read: Boeing's rescue by rival SpaceX 'embarrassing' and ill-timed

Grindr says the wingman will take things one step further, making restaurant reservations as well as buying show tickets in the future. The wingman is expected to scale in 2027.

Buying outfits

Shopping bots like “Browsing” bots and “buying” bots can communicate with each other and perform tasks such as the tedious work of scouring listings, keeping an eye on sales, and clicking “buy” so your outfit arrives on time.

For example, Google's Vertex has a ready-made bot for retailers that can help shoppers find what they need and make purchases. The startup Skyfire, with a blockchain payment platform for bots to make purchases lets customers set limits and verifies each transaction.

Even retailers like Shopify and Amazon provide shoppers with AI chatbots for recommendations and answering product questions.