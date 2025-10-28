TVS Q2 Results: Revenue, net profit grow by a third even before GST windfall

TVS Motor Co. Ltd. grew its business by nearly a third in July-September 2025, even before the windfall that came along with GST reforms for India's two-wheeler industry. TVS Apache RTX 300 is the first adventure tourer from the brand. (HT Auto)

Net profit of India's third largest two-wheeler maker rose 37% over the year-ago period to ₹906.09 crore in the three months ended 30 September, on the back of revenue that increased 29% to ₹11,905.43 crore, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday (28 October 2025).

TVS Q2 Results FY26 (Standalone, YoY) Revenue up 29% at ₹ 11,905.43 crore (Estimate: ₹ 11,730 crore)

11,905.43 crore (Estimate: 11,730 crore) EBITDA up 40% at ₹ 1,508.60 crore (Estimate: ₹ 1,500 crore)

1,508.60 crore (Estimate: 1,500 crore) EBITDA margin up 100 bps at 12.7% (Estimate: ₹ 12.8%)

12.8%) Net profit up 37% at ₹ 906.09 crore (Estimate: ₹ 905 crore) One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

This is a developing story. More to come.