    TVS Q2 Results: Revenue, net profit grow by a third even before GST windfall

    TVS Motor Q2 Results 2025-26: Net profit rose 37% YoY to 906.09 crore on the back of revenue that increased 29% to 11,905.43 crore.

    Updated on: Oct 28, 2025 3:27 PM IST
    By Tushar Deep Singh
    TVS Motor Co. Ltd. grew its business by nearly a third in July-September 2025, even before the windfall that came along with GST reforms for India's two-wheeler industry.

    TVS Apache RTX 300 is the first adventure tourer from the brand. (HT Auto)
    TVS Apache RTX 300 is the first adventure tourer from the brand. (HT Auto)

    Net profit of India's third largest two-wheeler maker rose 37% over the year-ago period to 906.09 crore in the three months ended 30 September, on the back of revenue that increased 29% to 11,905.43 crore, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday (28 October 2025).

    TVS Q2 Results FY26 (Standalone, YoY)

    • Revenue up 29% at 11,905.43 crore (Estimate: 11,730 crore)
    • EBITDA up 40% at 1,508.60 crore (Estimate: 1,500 crore)
    • EBITDA margin up 100 bps at 12.7% (Estimate: 12.8%)
    • Net profit up 37% at 906.09 crore (Estimate: 905 crore)

    One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

    This is a developing story. More to come.

