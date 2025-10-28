TVS Q2 Results: Revenue, net profit grow by a third even before GST windfall

TVS Motor Co. Ltd. grew its business by nearly a third in July-September 2025, even before the windfall that came along with GST reforms for India's two-wheeler industry.
Net profit of India's third largest two-wheeler maker rose 37% over the year-ago period to ₹906.09 crore in the three months ended 30 September, on the back of revenue that increased 29% to ₹11,905.43 crore, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday (28 October 2025).
TVS Q2 Results FY26 (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue up 29% at ₹11,905.43 crore (Estimate: ₹11,730 crore)
EBITDA up 40% at ₹1,508.60 crore (Estimate: ₹1,500 crore)
EBITDA margin up 100 bps at 12.7% (Estimate: ₹12.8%)
Net profit up 37% at ₹906.09 crore (Estimate: ₹905 crore)
One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.