Two IPOs to open for subscription next week. Check details

IPO latest updates: Two IPOs will hit Dalal Street this coming week to raise more than ₹165 crore. Of them, one is in the mainboard while the other is in the SME segment. Besides this, several other IPOs will also be listed. The Equitas Small Finance Bank IPO consists of a fresh issue aggregating up to ₹ 280 crore and an offer for sale of up to 7.2 crore equity shares by Equitas Holdings Limited (EHL).(iStock Files)

The new IPOs came a week after as many as 6 IPOs were listed in the market this week. These included Megatherm Induction, Harsheep Hortico, Mayank Cattle Food, Baweja Studios, BLS E-Services and Gabriel Pet Straps.

Here's a look at two IPOs that will open this week:

Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO

Vibhor Steel is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) for subscription from February 13 to February 15. Priced between ₹141 and ₹151 per share, the IPO constitutes a fresh equity issue totalling ₹72 crore.

The allocation structure reserves 50% of the offering for qualified institutional buyers, 35% for retail investors, and the remaining 15% for non-institutional investors.

Specializing in the production and export of mild steel ERW black and galvanized pipes, hollow steel pipes, and cold-rolled steel (CR) strips, Vibhor Steel Tubes boasts a business legacy of over two decades. The IPO's net proceeds, earmarked at ₹72 crore, will be channelled towards meeting working capital needs and general corporate purposes.

Wise Travel India Limited IPO

Wise Travel India's public offering (WTI) is scheduled for subscription from February 12 to February 14, with shares priced between ₹140 and ₹147.

The offering includes a fresh equity sale of 64.41 lakh shares, aiming to generate approximately ₹95 crore in funds. Share India Capital is entrusted with the role of the book-running lead manager, and Beetal Financial is serving as the registrar for this issue.



IPOs for listing this week

Besides the opening of the two IPOs, several other IPOs will be listed in the markets. These include: