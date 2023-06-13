Free Aadhaar update offer ends tomorrow. Know how to change name, address

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)'s limited offer to update your Aadhaar card details for free ends tomorrow (June 14). It applies to those citizens who had got their Aadhaar issued ten years ago and have never updated it. To avail the facility, one needs to submit proof of identity and address at the official website. UIDAI had announced this three-month drive in March. Usually, it costs ₹50 to update each Aadhaar card detail.

Steps to update Aadhaar details online

1) Go to the Aadhaar Self-Service portal on the official website of UIDAI.

2)Log in using your Aadhaar Number, Captcha, and OTP sent to your mobile.

3)Now go to the Document Update section and review the existing details.

4)Select the appropriate document type from the drop-down list and upload the scanned copies of the original documents for verification.

Note down the service request number because this would be beneficial in tracking the stage of the process of your Aadhaar update request.

Why updating details is necessary?

Being an important identification proof, one should always keep Aadhaar details updated. For children, it should be noted that if you got your kid enrolled for Aadhaar when he or she was below the age of five then you will have to get the biometric record updated at least twice — once after crossing the age of 5 and another one after completing 15 years.