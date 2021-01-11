IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / UK regulator warns crypto investors risk losing ‘all their money’
The world’s largest cryptocurrency advanced as much as 6% to USD 35,842, surpassing the previous high of USD 34,792 set on Jan. 3.(Reuters File Photo)
The world’s largest cryptocurrency advanced as much as 6% to USD 35,842, surpassing the previous high of USD 34,792 set on Jan. 3.(Reuters File Photo)
business

UK regulator warns crypto investors risk losing ‘all their money’

The FCA’s concerns include price volatility, the complexity of products offered and the lack of consumer protection regulation around many of the products.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 02:01 PM IST

The U.K.’s financial watchdog has a stark warning for consumers looking to profit from the latest crypto boom: be ready to lose everything.

“Investing in cryptoassets, or investments and lending linked to them, generally involves taking very high risks with investors’ money,” the Financial Conduct Authority said in a statement Monday. “If consumers invest in these types of product, they should be prepared to lose all their money.”

The FCA’s concerns include price volatility, the complexity of products offered and the lack of consumer protection regulation around many of the products.

The price of Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, has more than quadrupled in the past year, evoking memories of the 2017 mania that first made cryptocurrencies a household name before prices collapsed just as quickly. It slid as much as 21% over Sunday and Monday and fell below $32,400. That’s the biggest two-day slide since global markets were first roiled by the pandemic last year and follows a record high of almost $42,000 on Jan. 8.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bitcoin cryptocurrency
app
Close
e-paper
The FDI policy is under review. Some sectors such as financial technology, financial services and insurance have huge potential to attract greater overseas investment and the budget, to be unveiled on February 1, could contain directives facilitating FDI in various areas, the officials said. (Representative Image)(File Photo)
The FDI policy is under review. Some sectors such as financial technology, financial services and insurance have huge potential to attract greater overseas investment and the budget, to be unveiled on February 1, could contain directives facilitating FDI in various areas, the officials said. (Representative Image)(File Photo)
business

Govt may ease FDI norms for insurance

By Rajeev Jayaswal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:22 AM IST
Experts said FDI cap on insurance company was first raised from 26% to 49% in March 2016, but it did not enthuse foreign investors who wanted management control with at least a 51% stake.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People who lost their jobs wait in line to file for unemployment following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease at an Arkansas Workforce Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas, US on April 6, 2020.(Reuters File Photo)
People who lost their jobs wait in line to file for unemployment following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease at an Arkansas Workforce Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas, US on April 6, 2020.(Reuters File Photo)
business

US workers' view of job prospects drops to lowest since early 2014: Survey

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 09:47 PM IST
Despite the worries about the labor market, consumers said they expect inflation to pick up over the medium term and for home prices to keep rising.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BSNL and MTNL are strategic assets, and will provide a big impetus to Indian manufacturers in the field of telecom.(HT Archive/Mint Archive)
BSNL and MTNL are strategic assets, and will provide a big impetus to Indian manufacturers in the field of telecom.(HT Archive/Mint Archive)
business

BSNL, MTNL turn EBITDA positive in first half of FY21

By Harshit Sabarwal | PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 09:47 PM IST
While EBITDA of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) rose to 602 crore during the first half of 2020-2021, that of MTNL stood at 276 crore, it said in a release.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Prince Charles during a visit to the Corinium Museum on Decemeber 18, 2020. (AP File Photo )
Britain's Prince Charles during a visit to the Corinium Museum on Decemeber 18, 2020. (AP File Photo )
business

Prince Charles in appeal to Indian businesses to sign up to new Earth Charter

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 09:29 PM IST
Indian solar energy firm ReNew Power is among an initial list of over two dozen international companies already signed up to the charter, including AstraZeneca, Unilever, Bank of America, EY and BP.
READ FULL STORY
Close
GAIL is currently selling gas at almost 95 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels.(Mint file photo)
GAIL is currently selling gas at almost 95 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels.(Mint file photo)
business

GAIL to consider share buyback, dividend on January 15

By Harshit Sabarwal | PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 09:22 PM IST
In a stock exchange filing, the company said its board will meet on January 15 to consider share buyback as also payment of interim dividend for the fiscal year ending March 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The banking industry has traditionally been among the biggest backers of US politicians, and lenders were some of the top beneficiaries of tax breaks championed by Republicans and President Donald Trump’s administration(REUTERS)
The banking industry has traditionally been among the biggest backers of US politicians, and lenders were some of the top beneficiaries of tax breaks championed by Republicans and President Donald Trump’s administration(REUTERS)
business

Wall Street cuts campaign spending to condemn US politicians

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 08:22 PM IST
Goldman Sachs will probably curtail donations to leaders who tried to block the election result, and Morgan Stanley similarly pausing its contributions to members of Congress who withheld certifying Biden’s win. Following in their footsteps are JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup Inc.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The flight would depart from the Delhi airport at 2.30 am (local time) and would land at the Sharjah airport at 5 am (local time) every day.(Reuters)
The flight would depart from the Delhi airport at 2.30 am (local time) and would land at the Sharjah airport at 5 am (local time) every day.(Reuters)
business

Vistara to operate daily flights on Delhi-Sharjah route from Jan 20

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 08:22 PM IST
"The airline will operate its Airbus A320 neo aircraft on this route as part of the 'air bubble agreement' between India and the UAE, complementing its services to or from Dubai," Vistara said in a press release.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vijay Shekhar Sharma became the second tech chief and world's richest man Elon Musk to endorse Signal after WhatsApp updated its privacy policy(Bloomberg photo)
Vijay Shekhar Sharma became the second tech chief and world's richest man Elon Musk to endorse Signal after WhatsApp updated its privacy policy(Bloomberg photo)
business

Paytm CEO ‘Signals’ users should leave WhatsApp over data privacy concerns

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 07:20 PM IST
Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma posted a detailed tweet on Monday accusing WhatsApp and Facebook of "abusing their monopoly" and taking users' privacy for granted. Sharma also stated that India being the largest market for the messaging platform should exercise its power and move en masse to Signal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The total number of GSTR-3B Returns filed for the month of November up to 31st December 2020 is 87 lakh.(PTI)
The total number of GSTR-3B Returns filed for the month of November up to 31st December 2020 is 87 lakh.(PTI)
business

FinMin releases 6,000 cr to states, UTs to meet GST compensation shortfall

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 06:56 PM IST
The Ministry of Finance in a statement said it has released the 11th weekly instalment of 6,000 crore to states/Union Territories to meet the GST compensation shortfall.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a pre-budget meeting with industrialists in New Delhi. (PTI File Photo)
Union finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a pre-budget meeting with industrialists in New Delhi. (PTI File Photo)
business

Covid-19 impact: Govt not to print Budget documents this year

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 06:45 PM IST
All MPs will get soft copies of the budget and Economic Survey that contains an account of the state of the economy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: An illustration photo shows a man holding a smart phone with a Facebook logo as its screen wallpaper in front of a WhatsApp messenger logo, in Zenica February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic(Reuters)
FILE PHOTO: An illustration photo shows a man holding a smart phone with a Facebook logo as its screen wallpaper in front of a WhatsApp messenger logo, in Zenica February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic(Reuters)
business

Turkey Starts Antitrust Investigation Into WhatsApp, Facebook

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 05:55 PM IST
Changes to WhatsApp’s terms of service will allow the messaging app to share data with Facebook. The regulator said it was halting implementation of such terms. The new terms would result in “more data being collected, processed and used by Facebook,” according to the statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ratings agency Icra said the value of GDP in the next financial year will only mildly surpass the level that had been recorded in FY2020.(HT File Photo | Representational image)
Ratings agency Icra said the value of GDP in the next financial year will only mildly surpass the level that had been recorded in FY2020.(HT File Photo | Representational image)
business

Rating agency Icra says India's real GDP to expand by 10.1% in FY2022

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 04:47 PM IST
“After a 7.8 per cent pandemic-driven shrinkage in the ongoing fiscal (FY2021), India's real GDP is projected to record a growth of 10.1 per cent in FY2022," Icra's principal economist said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BHEL has supplied all of NALCO's power plants for both their smelter plant at Angul and alumina refinery plant at Damanjodi, according to a statement.(Mint Photo. Representative image)
BHEL has supplied all of NALCO's power plants for both their smelter plant at Angul and alumina refinery plant at Damanjodi, according to a statement.(Mint Photo. Representative image)
business

BHEL bags 450 crore order from NALCO

By Harshit Sabarwal | ANI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 04:37 PM IST
BHEL's scope of work includes design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of a coal-fired boiler, a 18.5 megawatt steam turbine generator and associated auxiliaries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Markets end record Monday as Sensex closes at 49,269 points, Nifty ends at 14,484 points. In picture - BSE.(PTI)
Markets end record Monday as Sensex closes at 49,269 points, Nifty ends at 14,484 points. In picture - BSE.(PTI)
business

Sensex up 486 points to end at all-time high of 49,269; Nifty ends at 14,484

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 04:00 PM IST
After touching a record intra-day high of 49,303.79, the 30-share BSE index ended 486.81 points or 1 per cent higher at 49,269.32.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as President, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Trump enters the last days of his presidency facing a second impeachment and growing calls for his resignation after his supporters launched an assault on the nation’s Capitol in an effort to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power. Yet Trump will try to go on offense in his last 10 days, with no plans of resigning. Instead, Trump is planning to lash out against the companies that have now denied him his Twitter and Facebook bullhorns. And aides hope he will spend his last days trying to trumpet his policy accomplishments, beginning with a trip to Alamo, Texas Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as President, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Trump enters the last days of his presidency facing a second impeachment and growing calls for his resignation after his supporters launched an assault on the nation’s Capitol in an effort to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power. Yet Trump will try to go on offense in his last 10 days, with no plans of resigning. Instead, Trump is planning to lash out against the companies that have now denied him his Twitter and Facebook bullhorns. And aides hope he will spend his last days trying to trumpet his policy accomplishments, beginning with a trip to Alamo, Texas Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)
business

Twitter shares slump 8% in Germany after Donald Trump account suspension

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 03:35 PM IST
The social media firm's US-listed shares were also off 8% in thin premarket trading on Monday morning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP