Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: Income tax slab changes, what the Indian industry wants
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: The Union Budget 2025, which will be the second full budget of Modi 3.0, is expected to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament at 11 am on Saturday, February 1, 2025, marking her eighth consecutive presentation of a Union Budget. This also makes her the first Finance Minister to present eight union budgets in a row. The previous record was held by Morarji Desai who presented six consecutive budgets....Read More
The Budget 2025 is expected to have an increased focus on the agriculture sector with some tax reforms potentially taking place, such as the old tax regime getting phased out and introduction of zero income tax for those earning less than ₹10 lakh per annum. However, this hasn't been confirmed yet.
Balancing between fiscal consolidation and economic growth will be another prominent theme due to rising inflation figures.
This blog details the Indian industry's expectations from the new budget.
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: Enhancing value addition and aggressively targeting export markets needed, Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses President says
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: Josh Foulger, President (Electronics), Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses said, "I believe the Indian ESDM sector is poised for explosive growth, potentially mirroring the success of the Indian IT sector. While initiatives like PLI are crucial, a two-pronged approach – enhancing value addition and aggressively targeting export markets – is essential to unlock its true potential.
At Zetwerk, we are committed to supporting both Indian Value Chains (IVCs) and Global Value Chains (GVCs) by identifying and capitalizing on value addition opportunities within India and strategically expanding into the US and European markets. This export-driven strategy, coupled with the significant growth potential within the domestic market, particularly in areas like IT hardware, consumer durables, and smart home devices, can propel the Indian ESDM sector to $500 billion annual revenue.
We applaud MEITY's efforts in creating an enabling environment for this transformation and believe that a strong focus on innovation and collaboration will be key to realizing this ambitious vision."
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: Home loan interest exemption may be increased to ₹8 lakhs annually to support first-time buyers, County Group Director says
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: Amit Modi, Director of County Group, said, "One of the most long-standing demands the sector emphasises upon is the need to grant industry status to enable easier access to low-cost financing, which benefits consumers directly. Additionally, implementing single-window clearance is crucial for timely project completion and cost efficiency." "Furthermore, reintroducing GST input credits for residential real estate will stabilise costs. We also expect to increase the home loan interest exemption to ₹8 lakhs annually to support first-time buyers, while Section 80C should exclusively cover housing loan principal deductions or raise its limit to ₹5 lakh."
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: Raising the Section 80C deduction limit for home loan repayments expected, Bhumika Group CMD says
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: Uddhav Poddar, CMD of Bhumika Group says, “The foremost expectation is raising the Section 80C deduction limit for home loan repayments. We’ve also been waiting for real estate to be recognised as an official industry – this could really unlock the sector’s full potential and help it grow even more. On the commercial side, we believe the sector could use more support, especially with the government’s push for entrepreneurship. Lowering interest rates and creating a smoother approval process would also go a long way in making the whole ecosystem stronger.”
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: Real estate sector hopes for its long pending demands of industry status and single window clearance, Landmark Group Founder and Chairman says
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: Sandeep Chhillar, Founder and Chairman, Landmark Group said, "Supported by strong performance and sustained growth, the real estate sector is at a crucial point in its growth trajectory. The sector is pinning high hopes at the upcoming budget announcements to look into its long pending demands of industry status and single window clearance. Government must consider introducing policies and reforms, to further amplify foreign and domestic investment into the sector as it will further strengthen market sentiments. Additionally, we expect the government to consider a revision in taxation policies to offer greater benefits to first-time homebuyers as it could be a pivotal move fostering homeownership and driving broader economic growth."
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: Incentivising real estate purchases through increased income tax rebates would be a welcome step, Raheja Developers VP says
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: Mohit Kalia, Vice President (Sales), Raheja Developers, said, “Affordable housing is in urgent need of renewed attention. Incentivising purchases through measures such as increased income tax rebates would be a welcome step. The commercial real estate sector, aligned with the government’s push for entrepreneurship, also requires policy-level support to sustain its momentum. Rationalising interest rates to fuel demand and introducing a single-window clearance system to expedite approvals would further strengthen the real estate ecosystem.”
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: Govt should introduce tax relief measures that boost disposable income and consumption, Informa Markets MD says
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director of Informa Markets in India, said, “India's jewellery industry, a cherished symbol of our cultural heritage, is poised to achieve a remarkable valuation of USD 21.54 billion, between 2023 and 2027. As we approach Budget 2025-26, the industry looks forward to impactful measures that enhance affordability, encourage compliance, and drive sustainable growth. To stimulate demand, we urge the government to introduce tax relief measures that boost disposable income and consumption. A reduction in GST from 3% to 1% would significantly ease the financial burden on businesses and consumers alike, particularly in rural regions. Moreover, a concessional GST rate for lab-grown diamonds would emphasise their sustainable and cost-efficient attributes, fostering innovation and aligning with global trends. Additionally, we anticipate proactive steps to curb unaccounted transactions in the retail jewellery sector, ensuring a more transparent and equitable business environment. Such initiatives would not only strengthen the industry's foundation but also propel it toward a vibrant and prosperous future. Informa Markets remains committed to supporting this dynamic sector by organising world-class trade events and fairs that showcase India’s unparalleled expertise in jewellery, gems, and pearls to a global audience. As stakeholders in this vibrant industry, we are optimistic about a budget that prioritises innovation, sustainability, and growth, driving India’s Gems and Jewellery sector to new heights."
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: Govt should consider lowering import duties on raw materials to make high-quality cosmetics more affordable, MARS Cosmetics Brand Manager says
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: Muskan Jain, Brand Manager at MARS Cosmetics said, “The beauty and personal care industry in India is set for remarkable growth, with an estimated market size of $30 billion by 2027 and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. As a leading brand in this sector, we are optimistic that the Union Budget 2025 will address the key challenges in the industry. With high import duties on raw materials impacting cost structures, we hope the government will consider lowering these charges to make high-quality cosmetics more affordable. Additionally, providing incentives for domestic production will not only support the Make in India initiative but also help drive job creation, enhance local innovation, and encourage the development of homegrown beauty solutions. Streamlining regulatory processes and increasing access to financing for emerging beauty brands would also empower more businesses to expand and compete globally. By implementing these measures, the government can help establish India as a dominant force in the global beauty market, strengthen local manufacturing, and enable brands like ours to meet growing consumer demand while creating a sustainable and competitive ecosystem for the entire beauty industry.”
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: Budget should support cruelty-free, vegan, and toxic-free beauty products, Insight Cosmetics Sales and Marketing Director says
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: Mihir Jain, Sales and Marketing Director, Insight Cosmetics said, “With market predictions indicating a value of $34 billion by 2028, India's beauty and personal care sector is expected to grow at a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10-11%. As key players in the industry, we are hopeful that the Union Budget 2025 will introduce measures that support innovation, particularly in cruelty-free, vegan, and toxic-free beauty products. The beauty sector is set for significant growth, and we believe that policies promoting ethical beauty practices will help propel the industry forward. By prioritizing cruelty-free and toxic-free beauty products, the government can play a crucial role in making India a global leader in ethical beauty. We are confident that these initiatives will create fresh opportunities for brands, inspire greater consumer trust, and enhance India’s reputation as a hub for high-quality, ethically produced beauty products.”
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: AI and HR technology require attention, Amara.ai CEO and Founder says
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: Vikas kakkar, CEO and Founder of Amara.ai said, "As Budget 2025 approaches, the technology and HR sectors anticipate policies that will further accelerate innovation, strengthen businesses, and drive economic growth. Artificial intelligence (AI) and HR technology, being integral to India’s digital transformation, require focused attention to unlock their full potential.
Firstly, there is a need to incentivize research and development (R&D) in AI and emerging technologies. Tax benefits or grants for companies investing in AI innovation can position India as a global leader in this space. Encouraging advancements in automation and AI-powered tools will also attract significant international investments, boosting the economy.
Another critical area is skilling and upskilling the workforce in AI, data science, and machine learning. Allocating resources for targeted training programs will equip professionals with the skills needed to adapt to technological advancements. Such initiatives will bridge the talent gap and enhance employability, particularly in rapidly evolving industries.
Support for startups and MSMEs is equally important. Simplified access to credit, tax reliefs, and funding support will empower smaller enterprises, which are the backbone of innovation and job creation in India. Measures to encourage HR technology adoption in these businesses—such as tax rebates or subsidies for deploying employee engagement and management tools—could drive productivity and inclusivity.
Lastly, policy interventions aimed at fostering collaboration between the public and private sectors can promote sustainable growth and create opportunities for innovation.
Budget 2025 holds immense potential to strengthen India’s position as a global tech and HR hub. With the right focus on AI innovation, workforce development, and SME empowerment, the government can catalyze progress and ensure inclusive economic growth, benefiting businesses and employees alike."
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: Continued prioritization of physical, digital, and social infrastructure anticipated, Lauritz Knudsen COO says
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: Naresh Kumar, COO, Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation said, “As India prepares for the Union Budget 2025, I am optimistic that the fine print shall strengthen business growth, promote innovation, and reignite the capex cycle. Sustained investments in infrastructure are imperative for India’s economic growth. With capital spending on infrastructure now at 3.4% of GDP, we anticipate continued prioritization of physical, digital, and social infrastructure as the nation works towards the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.
Key initiatives such as the National Infrastructure Pipeline and Gati Shakti Master Plan, especially towards smart cities, road transport and railways, can unlock opportunities for long-term sustainable growth.
Extensions of the PLI scheme for solar energy, increased allocation for rooftop solar (PM Suryaghar Yojana), transmission grid infrastructure modernization, and smart metering infrastructure development, can accelerate the energy transition. Continued investment in power transmission infrastructure can augment this journey. Announcements to bolster energy storage solutions such as pumped hydro storage projects and battery energy storage systems, are key to India’s decarbonization. Following the increased investment in the National Green Hydrogen Mission, I anticipate continued financial incentives for pilot projects. With the budget's emphasis on digital infrastructure, we also see potential growth in data centres, implying increased power demand and investment opportunities. MSMEs remain the backbone of India’s economy, and targeted interventions are necessary to empower them. A Digital Acceleration Fund to support the adoption of AI, IoT, and cloud technologies would enable MSMEs to thrive in the digital economy. Initiatives like Skill 2.0 and Skill Credits could also address the growing skill gap and improve workforce readiness in emerging technologies. Expanding road networks, developing multi-modal logistics parks, and strengthening digital infrastructure shall enhance logistical efficiency and economic activity. In the context of global trade, achieving India’s ambitious export target of $2 trillion by 2030 shall require pivotal policy measures to enhance the competitiveness of Indian products. Financial support for solarizing and incentives for the domestic manufacturing of solar panels, cells, and batteries align with the “Make in India” vision and accelerate the energy transition. As the country advances its renewable energy goals, strong policy support is essential to achieve the 500 GW renewable energy target by 2030.
Investment in EV infrastructure, a robust FAME III initiative, and incentives for renewable energy integration, smart grids, and DISCOM modernization shall play a crucial role. Further, encouraging the development of green hydrogen infrastructure and supporting domestic oil and gas exploration shall bolster energy security while promoting sustainability.
Innovation is the bedrock of industrial progress, and the introduction of additional production-linked incentives (PLIs) for research and development (R&D) activities, tied to criteria such as employment generation, turnover, and capital investment, would significantly bolster the manufacturing sector.
In the context of global trade, achieving India’s ambitious export target of $2 trillion by 2030 shall require pivotal policy measures to enhance the competitiveness of Indian products.
Substantial investments in R&D institutions are essential to reduce reliance on foreign technologies and strengthen local capabilities.
Agriculture, employing 45% of India’s workforce requires focused attention. Enhancing irrigation coverage, digitizing agricultural processes, and promoting the adoption of advanced technologies are critical to mitigating climate impacts and ensuring resilience in this vital sector.
Today India’s per capita consumption of power is about a third of the global average, signalling the exponential headroom of growth that awaits, as demographic dividends start to bear fruit. At Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation, we remain committed to matching every stride of the government’s march towards ‘Viksit Bharat’, especially as our INR 850 crore capital outlay takes shape. This capex shall augment our portfolio of energy management and automation solutions, those when deployed, will unlock growth powered by technology across different facets of the Indian economy.”
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: Simplifying GST and reducing TDS on e-commerce sellers will ease compliance burden, especially for MSMEs DCGpac Founder & CEO says
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: Suresh Bansal, Founder & CEO of DCGpac said, "As we look forward to Budget 2025, the e-commerce industry stands at a pivotal juncture, demanding key reforms to enable sustainable growth. Simplifying the GST structure across states and reducing TDS on e-commerce sellers will significantly ease compliance burdens and improve cash flows, especially for MSMEs. Additionally, tax holidays for startups will encourage innovation and boost entrepreneurial activity.
Infrastructure development remains critical for e-commerce expansion, particularly in Tier II and Tier III cities. Investments in last-mile connectivity, smart warehousing zones, and subsidies for green logistics, including EV adoption, will accelerate delivery efficiencies while promoting sustainability.
We also need streamlined cross-border trade policies to simplify customs processes and promote exports, along with initiatives to encourage digital payments by reducing MDR rates. Supporting AI and automation technologies in e-commerce operations can drive efficiency, enhance consumer experiences, and improve supply chains.
Lastly, policies to protect small sellers and gig workers, alongside government-sponsored skill development programs, will ensure inclusive growth, creating employment opportunities and fostering a fair, thriving ecosystem. We are optimistic that these measures will position India as a global leader in e-commerce innovation and sustainability."
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: Budget should boost aesthetics sector, Alma Medical GM says
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: Amit Shukla, General Manager - Head of Indian operations at Alma Medical Private Limited said, “The aesthetics industry in India is growing fast, thanks to various government initiatives, and the right steps can help it grow even more. For the 2025 Union Budget, we hope to see measures that will further boost the sector and make advanced treatments accessible to more people. Supporting research and development should be a priority. Setting up research hubs or providing funding for innovation can help create safer and more affordable treatments tailored to Indian consumers. While the Make in India initiative has encouraged local production, reducing import duties on raw materials unavailable domestically could lower manufacturing costs and improve quality. Simplifying rules for adopting new technologies is also important. Faster approvals and clearer guidelines would allow clinics to integrate advanced solutions efficiently, ensuring patients benefit from the latest developments. We also recommend offering tax benefits to businesses in this sector, particularly those expanding to smaller cities. This could help bridge the gap in access to advanced procedures for people outside metropolitan areas. Similarly, lowering GST on equipment used in aesthetic treatments would reduce costs, making these procedures more affordable for both providers and consumers. Another critical area is training. Aesthetic procedures require skilled professionals who can operate modern equipment and deliver safe, reliable results. Government programs to train and certify professionals in this field would help meet the growing demand. By taking these steps, the government can help the aesthetics industry grow stronger, improve accessibility, and position India as a global leader in advanced treatments.”
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: 100% tax coverage could alleviate financial pressures for the hospitality industry, ELIVAAS Founder and CEO says
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: Ritwik Khare, Founder and CEO of ELIVAAS said, “As the Union Budget is on its way, the hospitality industry is looking for an effort to support recovery and growth. One of the industry's primary expectations is comprehensive tax coverage. A 100% tax coverage across different segments could alleviate financial pressures. It can also ensure that important things like food services, accommodation, and travel are adequately supported. Adjusting the taxation rates can make tourism more attractive and will encourage both domestic and international visitors. India's robust USD 24 billion hospitality sector, fueled by increasing disposable income and the government's commitment to tourism infrastructure development, is poised for significant growth. The country’s success in hosting global events like the G20 and the ICC Cricket World Cup has attracted global brands and investors so far, positioning India as a key destination for hospitality development. Hospitality players are ready to open a record number of properties across the country, with emerging destinations like Ayodhya and Lakshadweep set to become popular hotspots this year. Therefore, the hospitality industry also seeks investments in tourism infrastructure and sustainability initiatives, which would not only create new employment opportunities but also increase productivity. The hospitality industry wants to be rescued from high operating costs and provided with an encouraging environment for any business venture, like holiday homes and villas. There is a good future in building well-educated and skilled manpower for the industry through education and training systems in hospitality services. The hospitality community now needs clear policy and fiscal measures that will help it get ready for the new year. Therefore, we expect a balanced budget that is going to promote real estate investment and employment generation in the hospitality sector. This will set us up for a resilient and thriving industry.”
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: Budgetary allocation for education to ideally reach 6% of GDP, Aasoka CEO says
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: Praveen Singh, CEO of Aasoka (MBD Group) said, "As we approach the Union Budget 2025-2026, there is hope for a significant boost in budgetary allocation for education and skill development, ideally reaching 6% of GDP to align with the ambitions of NEP 2020. Such investment will be crucial for enhancing public-private partnerships, expanding skilling initiatives, and creating sustainable employment opportunities that contribute to individual empowerment and national economic growth. With the ambitious GER targets in higher education, leveraging technology and online learning is essential to provide millions of students with access to quality education. This can only be achieved if policies prioritize both accessibility and the consistent improvement of learning outcomes.
Many educational institutions continue to face challenges due to outdated infrastructure and limited technological resources, such as insufficient computer labs and unreliable internet access. Addressing these gaps, along with equipping both students and faculty with the right tools and training, is vital to preparing future generations for a tech-driven job market. A clear policy roadmap is needed to ensure that critical learning skills are delivered effectively from primary to higher education, empowering students to thrive in a rapidly evolving world."
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: Prioritizing investments in digital education infrastructure much needed, Zamit founder says
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: Aarul Malaviya, Founder of Zamit said, "The Union Budget’s allocation for school education plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of our nation. A well-planned budget can address systemic challenges and lay the groundwork for a more equitable and dynamic education system. Prioritizing investments in digital infrastructure is crucial, especially as technology becomes an integral part of the learning process. Ensuring that schools across urban and rural areas have access to high-speed internet, modern devices, and interactive platforms can bridge the digital divide and create equal learning opportunities for all students. Equally important is the allocation for teacher training and development. Teachers are the cornerstone of quality education, and equipping them with modern pedagogical tools, digital literacy, and innovative teaching techniques can significantly elevate the learning experience. Empowered teachers are better positioned to inspire students and adapt to the evolving educational landscape. Investments in personalized learning tools, including adaptive learning technologies and AI-driven platforms, can further enhance education quality by addressing the unique needs of each student. These tools provide tailored learning experiences, enabling students to progress at their own pace while mastering critical skills.
By integrating technology and fostering innovation, we can bridge gaps in accessibility, improve learning outcomes, and prepare young minds for the demands of a dynamic, knowledge-driven economy. Thoughtful budgetary allocations will ensure that education becomes a transformative force, empowering students to thrive in an increasingly competitive and interconnected world."
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: Granting of 'Industry' status to real estate much needed, Arbour Investments founder says
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: Tejas Patil, Founder, Arbour Investments said, "as we approach the Union Budget 2025, the real estate sector, currently contributing approximately 7.3% to India's GDP and projected to reach 13% by 2025, anticipates reforms to address persistent challenges and unlock its full potential. This sector is also a significant employment generator, supporting over 50 million jobs, underscoring the need for focused policy attention.
A critical expectation is the granting of 'Industry' status to real estate, which can streamline access to institutional finance, potentially reducing borrowing costs and enhancing transparency. Furthermore, increasing the tax exemption limit for housing loans from ₹2 lakh to ₹3 lakh could spur demand for residential properties, making homeownership more affordable for the middle-income segment.
Amendments to GST regulations, such as allowing input tax credit on under-construction properties, can reduce costs for developers and end-users. Additionally, reducing the GST rate on cement from the current 28% to 18% would lower construction costs, thereby promoting growth in the housing sector.
Infrastructure development should remain a priority, with increased budgetary allocations for urban renewal projects and connectivity initiatives. The previous year's capital expenditure saw a significant increase, and a similar push this year could accelerate growth, particularly in tier 2 and 3 cities.
Lastly, fostering private investments through Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) and offering tax incentives to institutional investors will ensure liquidity and enable ambitious projects.
We hope the upcoming budget takes these transformative steps, empowering real estate to remain a cornerstone of India’s growth story."
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: Budget should make home loans more accessible, BRIC-X founder says
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: Sher Singh Rathore, founder of BRIC-X INFRA Pvt. Ltd said, “As India continues facing urbanization and increased demand for housing, the real estate sector awaits more incentives from the 2025 Union Budget to fuel growth. Affordable housing, infrastructure development, and sustainability remain key expectations. The industry will benefit from the continuance of tax advantages for low-cost house developers, and there could also be additional funding for schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and PMAY, which would remain a core initiative to fill up the country's housing deficit.
We expect the government to introduce measures to make home loans more accessible, especially to middle-income and first-time homebuyers as interest rates are stabilizing and inflationary pressures are expected to ease. The sector expects direct support through rebates under income tax or reduced GST rates on residential properties further nudging home ownership.
Other critical expectation areas include encouraging eco-friendly and sustainable building practices. The Budget is expected to outline tax incentives to developers, incorporating eco-friendly technologies such as energy-efficient designs and materials. Simplifying regulating processes alongside incentives to redevelop old, underutilized properties would spur city regeneration and renewal.
We expect the 2025 Budget to continue with the initiatives from the previous year and to further continue creating an environment geared towards affordable housing and sustainable development as well as modernization in India’s real estate.”
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: Budget may bring an increase in tax exemptions or rebates for stimulating discretionary spending, Thermocool Home Appliances MD says
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: Rajeev kr Gupta, MD, Thermocool Home Appliances LTD said, “As the retail sector continues evolving according to changing consumer patterns and technology, the Union Budget 2025 should prioritize digital transformation, infrastructure development, and consumption facilitation. As the Indian retail environment increasingly turns to e-commerce, the sector awaits more regulatory clarity and support for online retail platforms. The industry is constantly looking for measures that would make e-commerce policies more streamlined, GST compliance easier, and offer tax incentives to small and medium retailers to adapt to digital tools, thus making them more efficient and reaching greater markets.
The retail sector heavily relies on logistics and supply chain networks, hence, it's likely to see infrastructure development investment, especially in areas such as last-mile delivery and warehousing. Measures under PM Gati Shakti are expected to further reduce transportation costs and make the supply chain more efficient, which will benefit both physical stores and online businesses.
For consumers, we anticipate an increase in tax exemptions or rebates for stimulating discretionary spending, especially on discretionary goods and services commonly used such as clothes, electronics, and home products. Such consumption spending is vital for continuing retail growth, and targeted assistance to middle-income households is expected to significantly contribute to this.
Overall, the 2025 Budget is set to ensure further strengthening of the retail sector in India through digitalization, infrastructure, and consumer expenditure, laying the foundation for a resilient and competitive ecosystem that can thrive both in the physical and digital marketplaces.”
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: Budget should provide green incentives and support for smart infra projects, 75F APAC Operations MD says
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: Gaurav Burman, Managing Director, APAC Operations, 75F said, "Energy-efficient solutions along with the latest in IoT technologies can play a transformative role in urban environments, especially as the infrastructure industry drives progress in urban development and smart city initiatives.
As we await the Union Budget 2025, we seek increased government attention and support on green incentives and smart infrastructure projects, along with enhanced financial and policy support around energy-efficient technologies. Subsidies or tax breaks will be effective for adopting IoT-driven smart building solutions, such as those offered by 75F, which will not only reduce carbon footprints but will also make energy efficiency a more accessible option for both businesses and homes alike.
Additionally, programs aimed at upgrading existing infrastructure with modern, sustainable technologies could accelerate India’s energy transition. Investments in skilling and innovation will further empower the industry to create unique solutions to address India’s specific needs effectively."
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: Budget should support Global Capability Centers (GCCs), Digital Convergence Technologies (DCT) CEO says
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: Vineet Dhawan, CEO of Digital Convergence Technologies (DCT) said, "The technology sector is optimistic about policies that will catalyze innovation, support growth, and strengthen India's position as a global tech hub. The rapid adoption of cloud migration, cybersecurity, and OTT video management solutions like our own dcafe’ underscores the need for a robust digital infrastructure backed by forward-looking reforms.
We hope for enhanced incentives to accelerate digital transformation for businesses, support for Global Capability Centers (GCCs) to drive employment and innovation, and clear guidelines to strengthen data security frameworks. Simplified taxation structures for IT exports and R&D investments will further encourage companies to innovate and expand.
Additionally, a focus on skilling programs aligned with emerging technologies is critical to ensuring India remains future-ready. A collaborative approach between the government and industry will not only drive economic growth but also empower businesses to deliver secure, scalable, and innovative solutions on a global scale.
At DCT, we are committed to harnessing the potential of these advancements and look forward to a budget that aligns with India's aspirations for a digitally empowered future."