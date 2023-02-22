Ayodhya, Mahakumbh, petrol prices: What CM Yogi said about UP Budget 2023

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath praised the state budget presented on Wednesday, calling it a budget to build the foundation of "Self-reliant Uttar Pradesh" on the model of "Self-reliant India". Referring to UP as a state with a revenue surplus, he said that this budget, totalling over ₹6,90,000 crores, is the largest ever. (Click here for UP Budget Highlights)

"In line with the vision of prime minister Narendra Modi, this budget for the financial year 2023-2024 will prove to be a milestone in making Uttar Pradesh an economy of $1 trillion within the next 5 years," CM Yogi said in the post-budget press conference.

Enumerating his government's accomplishments, the CM stated that in the last six years, per capita income has doubled while GDP has more than doubled. (ALSO READ: In ₹6.90L crore Budget, Yogi govt's focus on infra; no new tax announced)

“Without imposing any additional tax on the public, we reduced the excise duty tax on petrol and diesel. Gave relief to the public from inflation. Petrol-diesel within the state is cheaper than any other state of the country,” he said, adding that the budget has 'financial discipline' and that people will see a glimpse of efficient financial management. (ALSO READ: From infrastructure to women empowerment: Key highlights of UP Budget)

CM Adityanath stated that Ayodhya will be developed as a "Model solar city". The budget also includes funds to construct Science Cities and Planetariums in Agra and Varanasi.

The UP budget 2023-24 includes a significant statement about the Mahakumbh in 2025. CM Yogi noted that a provision of 400 crores has been made in the budget for 1,000 new buses of the Transport Corporation, with an additional allocation of 100 crores for the bus station, in light of the significant religious congregation.

Suresh Khanna, the state finance minister, presented the fiscal year 2023-24 budget. Khanna announced the state GDP increased by 16.8% during Yogi Adityanath's second term, while the unemployment rate fell to 4.2%.