Urban Company IPO Day 1: Check subscription status, GMP, other key details

The initial public offering of Urban Company Ltd. was fully subscribed within hours of launch on Wednesday (10 September 2025), thanks to strong demand from retail investors. Urban Company, formerly UrbanClap, has launched an IPO to raise as much as ₹1,900 crore. (HT)

The retail portion, which was only 18% of the Urban Company IPO, was subscribed 3.93 times as of 12:40 pm, according to stock exchange data. Shares set aside for institutional investors, more than half the IPO, was subscribed 21% while the NII portion was subscribed 1.71 times.

Urban Company IPO Details Urban Company Ltd., formerly UrbanClap, has launched an IPO to raise as much as ₹1,900 crore by issuing shares in a price band of ₹98-103 apiece. That pegs the company's valuation at $1.7 billion (about ₹15,000 crore).

IPO dates: 10-12 September

10-12 September Allotment date: 15 September

15 September Listing date: 17 September

17 September IPO size: ₹ 1,900 crore

1,900 crore Issue size: ₹ 4.58 new shares

4.58 new shares Offer for sale: 13.86 crore shares

13.86 crore shares Lot size: 145 shares or multiples thereof Urban Company IPO GMP Given the bumper response to the Urban Company IPO, the grey market premium (GMP) is now seen at ₹36.5 over the issue price. That a 35.44% listing gain for implied listing price of ₹139.5.

On Tuesday, Urban Company riased ₹854 crore from marquee investors SBI Life Insurance and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, among others, in an pre-IPO anchor placement.

Existing shareholders and early backers, including Accel India and Elevation Capital, are looking to offload shares worth ₹1,428 crore.

Urban Company IPO: Analyst Take At ₹98-103 apiece, the Urban Company IPO is “fairly priced” when compared with financial performance of rivals, Ishank Gupta, research analyst at Deven Choksey told Reuters.

Urban Company IPO: Company Profile Urban Company, which offers services ranging from spas to plumbing repairs, rivals firms such as Housejoy and Sulekha. However, it mainly competes with unorganised and diverse regional players.

The company turned profitable in the last financial year with revenue at ₹1,144 crore, a 38% rise year-on-year.