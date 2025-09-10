Edit Profile
    Urban Company IPO Day 1: Check subscription status, GMP, other key details

    Here's a look at the Urban Company IPO, in terms of its latest subscription status, grey market premium (GMP) and other key details.

    Updated on: Sep 10, 2025 1:28 PM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    The initial public offering of Urban Company Ltd. was fully subscribed within hours of launch on Wednesday (10 September 2025), thanks to strong demand from retail investors.

    Urban Company, formerly UrbanClap, has launched an IPO to raise as much as ₹1,900 crore. (HT)
    The retail portion, which was only 18% of the Urban Company IPO, was subscribed 3.93 times as of 12:40 pm, according to stock exchange data. Shares set aside for institutional investors, more than half the IPO, was subscribed 21% while the NII portion was subscribed 1.71 times.

    Urban Company IPO Details

    Urban Company Ltd., formerly UrbanClap, has launched an IPO to raise as much as 1,900 crore by issuing shares in a price band of 98-103 apiece. That pegs the company's valuation at $1.7 billion (about 15,000 crore).

    • IPO dates: 10-12 September
    • Allotment date: 15 September
    • Listing date: 17 September
    • IPO size: 1,900 crore
    • Issue size: 4.58 new shares
    • Offer for sale: 13.86 crore shares
    • Lot size: 145 shares or multiples thereof

    Urban Company IPO GMP

    Given the bumper response to the Urban Company IPO, the grey market premium (GMP) is now seen at 36.5 over the issue price. That a 35.44% listing gain for implied listing price of 139.5.

    On Tuesday, Urban Company riased 854 crore from marquee investors SBI Life Insurance and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, among others, in an pre-IPO anchor placement.

    Existing shareholders and early backers, including Accel India and Elevation Capital, are looking to offload shares worth 1,428 crore.

    Urban Company IPO: Analyst Take

    At 98-103 apiece, the Urban Company IPO is “fairly priced” when compared with financial performance of rivals, Ishank Gupta, research analyst at Deven Choksey told Reuters.

    Urban Company IPO: Company Profile

    Urban Company, which offers services ranging from spas to plumbing repairs, rivals firms such as Housejoy and Sulekha. However, it mainly competes with unorganised and diverse regional players.

    The company turned profitable in the last financial year with revenue at 1,144 crore, a 38% rise year-on-year.

    IPOs In India

    Indian startups, such as Lenskart and Meesho, are also looking to list their shares, in a bid to tap the world's second-largest IPO market. The companies hope to cash-in on growing demand and rising household incomes in the world's most populous country.

