News / Business / US court rules in Byju's lenders favour, allowing them to take control of a unit

US court rules in Byju's lenders favour, allowing them to take control of a unit

ByHT News Desk
Nov 10, 2023 10:33 AM IST

Byju's complaint is rejected by a US court, giving lenders the right to appoint their nominee to the board after a loan default.

Lenders of tech startup Byju's properly cited a loan default to take control of a unit, a United States court ruled. It said that they had the right to replace a board member with their nominee due to the default, rejecting Byju's complaint. The lenders' chosen director has effectively taken charge of Byju's Alpha.

Ed-tech startup Byju's(Shutterstock)
Ed-tech startup Byju’s(Shutterstock)

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.

    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

