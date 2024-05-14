US entrepreneur slams Elon Musk for choosing China over India: ‘Biggest loser’

Vivek Wadhwa- Indian-American entrepreneur, and author -questioned Tesla CEO Elon Musk's decision of choosing China over India for the company's manufacturing operations. Slamming the billionaire, Vivek Wadhwa wrote that "Elon is going to be the biggest loser" by picking China over India. Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his security detail depart the company's local office in Washington, US.(Reuters)

Read more: Elon Musk wants this Tesla network to expand after firing employees making it

He added, “A few years ago, I exchanged emails with him about the risks in China. I warned him they would rob him blind and urged him to consider moving manufacturing to India instead, where he would have dominated the market by now.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Elon Musk's India visit

The comments come after Elon Musk cancelled his planned visit to India last month and said that he has postponed it due to unforeseen tasks at Tesla. During the visit, Elon Musk was set to meet PM Modi and reportedly announce investment of up to $3 billion in a car plant.

But days later, the billionaire visited China and won concessions for Tesla where he was seen meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang. It was also reported that Elon Musk's visit helped Tesla make progress in rolling out its advanced driver assistance package in China.