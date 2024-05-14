US entrepreneur slams Elon Musk for choosing China over India: ‘Biggest loser’
Slamming the billionaire, Vivek Wadhwa wrote that "Elon is going to be the biggest loser" by picking China over India.
Vivek Wadhwa- Indian-American entrepreneur, and author -questioned Tesla CEO Elon Musk's decision of choosing China over India for the company's manufacturing operations. Slamming the billionaire, Vivek Wadhwa wrote that "Elon is going to be the biggest loser" by picking China over India.
Read more: Elon Musk wants this Tesla network to expand after firing employees making it
He added, “A few years ago, I exchanged emails with him about the risks in China. I warned him they would rob him blind and urged him to consider moving manufacturing to India instead, where he would have dominated the market by now.”
Read more: Sacked Tesla employee says Elon Musk's company is selling magic: ‘Will look back on the time fondly’
Elon Musk's India visit
The comments come after Elon Musk cancelled his planned visit to India last month and said that he has postponed it due to unforeseen tasks at Tesla. During the visit, Elon Musk was set to meet PM Modi and reportedly announce investment of up to $3 billion in a car plant.
Read more: What next for Melinda French Gates? To use $12.5 billion for own philanthropy
But days later, the billionaire visited China and won concessions for Tesla where he was seen meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang. It was also reported that Elon Musk's visit helped Tesla make progress in rolling out its advanced driver assistance package in China.
Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024,, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.