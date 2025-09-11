US inflation on expected lines keeps Fed on track for a rate cut

US inflation rose as expected in August, keeping the Federal Reserve on track to cut interest rates next week. US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The central bank will meet next week to decide on an interest rate cut. (Reuters)

The core consumer price index, excluding food and energy, increased 0.3% from July, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data out on Thursday. When incorporating those components, the overall CPI rose 0.4%, the most since the start of the year.

Goods prices, excluding food and energy, accelerated 0.3%, matching the biggest climb since May 2023. That reflected increases in new and used cars, apparel and appliances. Within services, airfares surged the most in over three years. Several household expenses also picked up, including groceries, gasoline, electricity and car repairs.

The report suggests inflation continues to linger. President Donald Trump’s global tariffs are impacting prices of some goods, while ongoing increases in services costs may present a more persistent pressure to overall inflation.

Even so, Fed officials are widely expected to cut interest rates for the first time this year at their meeting next week after a series of weak employment data. But firm inflation, if sustained, may complicate the path for additional reductions at subsequent meetings.