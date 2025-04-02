US report criticises India’s trade policies

A day before retaliatory tariff announcement was expected on April 2, the Trump administration on Tuesday released a report criticising India’s trade policies, highlighting both tariff and non-tariff barriers that American exporters face in the Indian market. A man walks past a screen displaying U.S. President Donald Trump, at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) ahead of Trump's tariff plans, in Mumbai. (REUTERS)

Officials in India characterised the report as part of an “annual routine exercise” and said it appeared to refer to some issues that had been ironed out and pointed to several other aspects that are part of discussions between the two countries for a bilateral trade agreement that they want to sign by fall this year.