Wednesday, Apr 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
US report criticises India’s trade policies

ByRajeev Jayaswal
Apr 02, 2025 04:20 PM IST

It labels India’s average most-favoured-nation (MFN) applied tariff rate of 17% in 2023 as “the highest of any major world economy.

A day before retaliatory tariff announcement was expected on April 2, the Trump administration on Tuesday released a report criticising India’s trade policies, highlighting both tariff and non-tariff barriers that American exporters face in the Indian market.

A man walks past a screen displaying U.S. President Donald Trump, at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) ahead of Trump's tariff plans, in Mumbai. (REUTERS)
A man walks past a screen displaying U.S. President Donald Trump, at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) ahead of Trump's tariff plans, in Mumbai. (REUTERS)

Officials in India characterised the report as part of an “annual routine exercise” and said it appeared to refer to some issues that had been ironed out and pointed to several other aspects that are part of discussions between the two countries for a bilateral trade agreement that they want to sign by fall this year.

