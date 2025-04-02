US report criticises India’s trade policies

It labels India’s average most-favoured-nation (MFN) applied tariff rate of 17% in 2023 as “the highest of any major world economy.
A day before retaliatory tariff announcement was expected on April 2, the Trump administration on Tuesday released a report criticising India’s trade policies, highlighting both tariff and non-tariff barriers that American exporters face in the Indian market.
Officials in India characterised the report as part of an “annual routine exercise” and said it appeared to refer to some issues that had been ironed out and pointed to several other aspects that are part of discussions between the two countries for a bilateral trade agreement that they want to sign by fall this year.