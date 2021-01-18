IND USA
US president-elect Joe Biden outlined a $1.9 trillion stimulus package proposal on Thursday, saying bold investment was needed to jump-start the economy.(AP)
US stimulus, Q3 earnings, covid vaccination to steer stocks

Q3 earnings have so far been firm and are likely to remain strong, which along with vaccination drive, should offer support to equities, Modi added. “The budget will be crucial for the market as it will offer clarity about the sustainability of the rebound.
By Nasrin Sultana, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:32 AM IST

Foreign liquidity, which is driving the strong rally in Indian markets, may get a further boost by the additional fiscal stimulus of $1.9 lakh crore in the US and the Federal Reserve’s indication that there may not be interest rate hikes soon.

Markets have made record rallies since the pandemic. This has come on the back of record foreign institutional capital support as global central banks adapted an ultra-loose monetary policy stance, pumping money into economies worldwide to combat disruptions.

“We believe the announcement of a higher fiscal stimulus in the US and the soft stance of global central bankers about their monetary policies along with a weak dollar will continue to attract foreign institutional investors (FIIs) to Indian equities,” Binod Modi, head strategy, Reliance Securities, said.

Q3 earnings have so far been firm and are likely to remain strong, which along with vaccination drive, should offer support to equities, Modi added. “The budget will be crucial for the market as it will offer clarity about the sustainability of the rebound. Nifty is trading at a high premium and stocks are trading ahead of their fundamentals. Hence, investors must be cautious at these levels.”

US president-elect Joe Biden outlined a $1.9 trillion stimulus package proposal on Thursday, saying bold investment was needed to jump-start the economy. FIIs invested $23.37 billion in Indian shares in 2020 and another $2.44 billion so far in January. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers worth 12,323.3 crore in January after selling shares worth 34,966.38 crore last year.

Morgan Stanley has also raised MSCI Emerging Markets index target to 1330 from 1250 by 2021 end on Democrats taking control of the US Senate.

IRFC IPO comprises up to 178.20 crore shares, comprising a fresh issue of up to 118.80 crore and offer-for-sale of up to 59.40 crore shares by the government.(iStock)
business

IRFC IPO opens for subscription; wise decision to invest, say experts

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:16 AM IST
As per experts, it will be a wise decision to invest in the IRFC IPO due to the strategic role of the Indian railways in financing growth. It also has a low-risk business model and lower credit risk.
The S&amp;P BSE Sensex slid 0.3% to 48,878.1 as of 9:50 a.m. in Mumbai, with three stocks falling for each one that rose.(HT photo)
business

Indian stocks drop for a second day, tracking losses in Asia

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:01 AM IST
Foreign investors have bought $2.4 billion worth of Indian stocks this month through Jan 14.
The cryptocurrency could be hurt by an exodus of trend-following investors unless it can “break out” above $40,000 soon.(Reuters)
business

Bitcoin retreats from $40,000 level strategists view as key

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:27 AM IST
Traders seeking clues about investor appetite for risk have been gripped by Bitcoin’s stunning rally and turbulent 12% slide.
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai(PTI)
business

Sensex opens over 200 points lower at 48,831; Nifty falls 70.60 points to 14,363

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:02 AM IST
HDFC Bank, HCL Tech, SBI, Tech Mahindra and ICICI Bank were among the gainers in the Sensex pack.
People wearing face masks are seen at a subway station following the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China.(REUTERS)
business

China GDP grows 2.3% in 2020, slowest in more than four decades: Official

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 07:59 AM IST
The 2.3 percent expansion is the lowest figure since the Chinese economy embarked on major reforms in the 1970s.
In a letter to Sitharaman, INS said that the industry is reeling under a crisis as both advertisement and circulation revenue have dropped considerably.(Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
business

Publishers seek relief for print media

By Shuchi Bansal, Lata Jha, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 06:59 AM IST
“The print media industry needs the removal of customs duty on imported newsprint. This will help manage costs,” Jayant Mammen Mathew, executive editor of Malayala Manorama Co., told Mint.
Gross NPAs could rise to 13.5% under the baseline stress scenario by September 30, 2021, according to RBI.
business

New stress-test formula gets RBI board nod

By Gopika Gopakumar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:22 AM IST
The scrutiny on stress tests comes after market participants raised concerns on the quality of these tests, which differ from projections by banks and rating agencies. Stress tests should ideally prepare the system to handle a crisis by issuing early warnings.
Third-party apps that build online inventories of products and engage with customers through WhatsApp and other social media, though popular, don’t offer the same integration level that WhatsApp is trying to build with JioMart.(MINT_PRINT)
business

Reliance to embed JioMart in WhatsApp within six months

By Abhijit Ahaskar, Kalpana Pathak, Mumbai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 07:04 AM IST
The integration will allow JioMart catapult its reach across India, allowing Reliance Retail to pose a serious challenge to Flipkart and Amazon’s domination in India’s fast-growing online retail market.
For representation. (HT FILE)
business

Personal finance: Five sections that yield you tax benefits

By Abeer Ray
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:19 AM IST
Did you know that you could save on taxes by applying for deductions under 14 different sections of the Income Tax Act? If you are yet to invest in a way that would yield you tax concessions, here are the five simplest sections to target.
Adani Group has made the highest offer among the four bidders of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>31,250 cr for buying DHFL’s entire business.(MINT_PRINT)
business

DHFL resolution: Lenders approve Piramal's bid

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 08:29 PM IST
Piramal's bid received 94 per cent votes as compared to 45 per cent for the US-based Oaktree Capital.
The IPO consists of fresh stocks of up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>300 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 58,40,000 equity shares.(iStock)
business

Indigo Paints to come up with its IPO on January 20. All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 07:16 PM IST
For the initial share sale 1,488- 1,490 has been set as the price band. The public issue would get 1,170.16 crore at the upper end of the price band.
IRFC has fixed the price band for its public issue at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25-26 per equity share.(iStock)
business

Indian Railway Finance Corporation IPO opens tomorrow

Written by Meenakshi Ray
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 05:20 PM IST
The Union cabinet had approved listing of five railway companies in April 2017. Four of them have been listed.
The company does not disclose country-specific subscriber numbers. While previously, APV service was bundled with the Prime offering of the e-commerce giant, the latest partnership with Airtel will allow prepaid users of the telecom major to watch APV content as a standalone offering.(Screengrab)
business

Amazon Prime Video to continue investing in local content, expanding reach

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 05:05 PM IST
APV, which has recently partnered with Airtel to bring a mobile-only plan (a global first) for Indian users, competes with platforms like Netflix, Disney Hotstar, Zee5 and others in the country.
The petition has contended that the Centre and RBI have failed to protect the interests of the shareholders.(Mint file photo)
business

Plea in HC against Lakshmi Vilas Bank-DBS merger

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 04:38 PM IST
The petition in the Delhi High Court has been filed by lawyer Sudhir Kathpalia, who was also a shareholder in Lakshmi Vilas Bank.
