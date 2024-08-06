Vedanta Q1 net profit rises 37% to ₹3,606 crore
Vedanta's consolidated income in the April-June period rose to ₹36,698 crore over ₹34,279 crore in the year-ago period, as per an exchange filing.
Mining conglomerate Vedanta Ltd on Tuesday reported a 36.5 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹3,606 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The company posted a net profit of ₹2,640 crore in the year-ago period.
Vedanta Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd, is one of the world’s leading natural resources companies spanning across India, South Africa, Namibia, Liberia, UAE, Korea, Taiwan and Japan with significant operations in oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, nickel, aluminum, power and glass substrate.
The shares of the company were trading at ₹414.20 apiece on BSE.
