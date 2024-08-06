 Vedanta Q1 net profit rises 37% to ₹3,606 crore - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Aug 06, 2024
Vedanta Q1 net profit rises 37% to 3,606 crore

ByHT News Desk
Aug 06, 2024 03:05 PM IST

Vedanta's consolidated income in the April-June period rose to ₹36,698 crore over ₹34,279 crore in the year-ago period, as per an exchange filing.

Mining conglomerate Vedanta Ltd on Tuesday reported a 36.5 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at 3,606 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The company posted a net profit of 2,640 crore in the year-ago period.

A man walks past the logo of Vedanta outside its headquarters in Mumbai.(Reuters)
A man walks past the logo of Vedanta outside its headquarters in Mumbai.(Reuters)

Vedanta Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd, is one of the world’s leading natural resources companies spanning across India, South Africa, Namibia, Liberia, UAE, Korea, Taiwan and Japan with significant operations in oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, nickel, aluminum, power and glass substrate.

The shares of the company were trading at 414.20 apiece on BSE.

