This V-Guard Industries' promoter sold shares worth ₹129 crore
The shares were bought by Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund and Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund.
A promoter of electricals and home appliances manufacturer V-Guard Industries on Friday sold 1 per cent stake in the company for ₹129 crore through an open market transaction.
Chittilappily Thomas Kochouseph offloaded 45 lakh shares, amounting to a 1.04 per cent stake in V-Guard Industries, as per block deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
The shares were disposed of at an average price of ₹286 apiece, taking the aggregate deal value to ₹128.70 crore.
After the latest transaction, Kochouseph's shareholding has declined to 9.43 per cent from 10.47 per cent stake in the company.
On Friday, shares of V-Guard Industries rose 1.64 per cent to close at ₹291.85 apiece on the NSE.