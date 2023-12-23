A promoter of electricals and home appliances manufacturer V-Guard Industries on Friday sold 1 per cent stake in the company for ₹129 crore through an open market transaction. The V-Guard shares were disposed of at an average price of ₹ 286 apiece.(V-Guard)

The shares were bought by Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund and Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund.

Chittilappily Thomas Kochouseph offloaded 45 lakh shares, amounting to a 1.04 per cent stake in V-Guard Industries, as per block deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The shares were disposed of at an average price of ₹286 apiece, taking the aggregate deal value to ₹128.70 crore.

After the latest transaction, Kochouseph's shareholding has declined to 9.43 per cent from 10.47 per cent stake in the company.

On Friday, shares of V-Guard Industries rose 1.64 per cent to close at ₹291.85 apiece on the NSE.