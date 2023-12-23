close_game
News / Business / This V-Guard Industries' promoter sold shares worth 129 crore

This V-Guard Industries' promoter sold shares worth 129 crore

PTI |
Dec 23, 2023 02:04 PM IST

The shares were bought by Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund and Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund.

A promoter of electricals and home appliances manufacturer V-Guard Industries on Friday sold 1 per cent stake in the company for 129 crore through an open market transaction.

The V-Guard shares were disposed of at an average price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>286 apiece.(V-Guard)
Chittilappily Thomas Kochouseph offloaded 45 lakh shares, amounting to a 1.04 per cent stake in V-Guard Industries, as per block deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The shares were disposed of at an average price of 286 apiece, taking the aggregate deal value to 128.70 crore.

After the latest transaction, Kochouseph's shareholding has declined to 9.43 per cent from 10.47 per cent stake in the company.

On Friday, shares of V-Guard Industries rose 1.64 per cent to close at 291.85 apiece on the NSE.

