Vistara completes flying 50 million customers. Here's how the airline celebrated

Air carrier Vistara has clocked 50 million customers since launch. The airline decided to celebrate the milestone with a campaign titled ‘#50MillionFeelings’ as a tribute to the feelings they instilled in the customers over the years.



The 50 millionth customer was treated to a journey of a lifetime including pick-up and drop service in a luxury chauffeur-driven car, surprise cabin upgrade to Business Class, complimentary Gold Tier membership for Club Vistara loyalty programme, exclusive lounge access, luggage assistance and more! The showstopper of this celebration included an anamorphic 3D display at Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru airports.

The airline also surprised customers with cabin upgrades to their Premium Economy and Business Class cabin across major airports.



“The showstopper of this celebration included an anamorphic 3D display at Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru airport which encapsulated 50 million feelings of the customers through the years as well as innovative hoardings in Delhi and Mumbai”, Vistara said in a statement.

“We wanted to tell our story of achieving an important milestone of flying 50 Million Customers - 50 Million Customers, 50 Million Journeys & #50Million Feelings. As a key driver of this campaign, we wanted to attempt something that’s innovative and eye catching, thus ensuring virality", Deepti Sampat, vice-president, marketing, Vistara, said in a statement.

“We chose to launch this campaign with a 3D anamorphic display at 3 major airports -Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The aircraft visual that appeared in the beginning caught the attention of the customers, and the striking and attractive animation that followed thereafter completed the story”, Sampat added.



"This medium helped us to break the clutter and evoked many feelings amongst customers about flying with Vistara and a feeling of pride amongst employees”, she added.

