Vistara to now offer complimentary Wi-Fi on its flights. Check details

To enhance its frequent flyer base, Vistara has initiated a scheme by which its loyalty program participants can access free Wi-Fi during their travels on international flights served by Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and Airbus A321neo planes. “We have introduced Complimentary Inflight Wi-Fi exclusively for Club Vistara members. We are proud to be the only Indian airline to provide this service onboard… Stay connected with family and friends even at 35000 ft. in the skies with the complimentary unlimited data ideal for messaging apps (WhatsApp, Messenger, iMessage and similar services),” Vistara posted on its website. Vistara airlines

“You can enjoy this service using your personal electronic devices such as a laptop, tablet, or smartphone when travelling outside India aboard our Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and Airbus A321 aircraft,” it added.

Subscribers of Club Vistara get added benefits such as complimentary lounge services, one-class upgrades, and much more.

Airline Vistara clocked 50 million customers in July. The airline decided to celebrate the milestone with a campaign titled ‘#50MillionFeelings’ as a tribute to the feelings they instilled in the customers.

The lucky 50 millionth customer enjoyed an unforgettable experience, complete with luxurious chauffeur-driven car services for pick-up and drop-off, an unexpected upgrade to Business Class, a complimentary Gold Tier membership for the Club Vistara loyalty programme, exclusive lounge privileges, assistance with luggage, and additional perks.

“We wanted to tell our story of achieving an important milestone of flying 50 Million Customers - 50 Million Customers, 50 Million Journeys & #50Million Feelings. As a key driver of this campaign, we wanted to attempt something that’s innovative and eye catching, thus ensuring virality", Deepti Sampat, vice-president of marketing, Vistara, said in a statement.

"This medium helped us to break the clutter and evoked many feelings amongst customers about flying with Vistara and a feeling of pride amongst employees”, she added.

