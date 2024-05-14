Walmart layoffs: Company closes more stores, tells some workers to relocate

Walmart is cutting hundreds of corporate jobs as it asked most of its remote workers to return to office, it was reported. Citing people in the know, Wall Street Journal reported that the world’s largest retailer and America's biggest private employer is asking workers in three tech hubs to relocate as well. Walmart layoffs: View of Walmart's newly remodeled Supercenter, in Teterboro, New Jersey, US.(Reuters)

Employees in smaller offices in Dallas, Atlanta, and Toronto are being requested to transition to larger hubs like Walmart's corporate headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas, the report claimed.

Walmart runs around 4,600 stores in the US and employed approximately 2.1 million associates at the start of the year, it said in regulatory filings.

The company had said in April 2023 that it sees 65% of its stores to be serviced via automation by 2026. Since then, Walmart has been downsizing and in December 2022, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon told investors that automated warehouses will eliminate a lot of time that workers spend in sorting merchandise.

This comes as Business Insider reported that Walmart will close a Bay Area store in May as well as a Neighborhood Market in Milwaukee bringing the confirmed closures in 2024 to eight. The report said that layoff notices were filed with the state of Wisconsin and California, following closure of four stores in California, one in Maryland and one in Ohio.

Earlier this month, Walmart also announced that it will close all 51 of its health clinics and shut its virtual health care operations, news agency Reuters reported.