 Walmart layoffs: Company closes more stores, tells some workers to relocate - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Walmart layoffs: Company closes more stores, tells some workers to relocate

ByMallika Soni
May 14, 2024 08:27 AM IST

Walmart layoffs: Employees in smaller offices in Dallas, Atlanta, and Toronto are being requested to transition to larger hubs, the report claimed.

Walmart is cutting hundreds of corporate jobs as it asked most of its remote workers to return to office, it was reported. Citing people in the know, Wall Street Journal reported that the world’s largest retailer and America's biggest private employer is asking workers in three tech hubs to relocate as well.

Walmart layoffs: View of Walmart's newly remodeled Supercenter, in Teterboro, New Jersey, US.(Reuters)
Walmart layoffs: View of Walmart's newly remodeled Supercenter, in Teterboro, New Jersey, US.(Reuters)

Read more: What next for Melinda French Gates? To use $12.5 billion for own philanthropy

Employees in smaller offices in Dallas, Atlanta, and Toronto are being requested to transition to larger hubs like Walmart's corporate headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas, the report claimed.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Walmart runs around 4,600 stores in the US and employed approximately 2.1 million associates at the start of the year, it said in regulatory filings.

Read more: US entrepreneur slams Elon Musk for choosing China over India: ‘Biggest loser’

The company had said in April 2023 that it sees 65% of its stores to be serviced via automation by 2026. Since then, Walmart has been downsizing and in December 2022, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon told investors that automated warehouses will eliminate a lot of time that workers spend in sorting merchandise.

This comes as Business Insider reported that Walmart will close a Bay Area store in May as well as a Neighborhood Market in Milwaukee bringing the confirmed closures in 2024 to eight. The report said that layoff notices were filed with the state of Wisconsin and California, following closure of four stores in California, one in Maryland and one in Ohio.

Read more: Tesla’s chilling layoff email sent by Elon Musk: ‘We will begin processing your separation’

Earlier this month, Walmart also announced that it will close all 51 of its health clinics and shut its virtual health care operations, news agency Reuters reported.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024,, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

News / Business / Walmart layoffs: Company closes more stores, tells some workers to relocate

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On