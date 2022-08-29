Want to buy a smartphone? These companies have lowered prices of their products
In August, manufacturers such as OnePlus, Samsung, Vivo and Oppo reduced prices of some of their top models in the Indian market.
In August, prices of some top smartphones were lowered by the respective manufacturers, which is good news for you as a potential buyer. Chinese companies OnePlus, Vivo and Oppo, as well as South Korea's Samsung, lowered prices of some of their models in the Indian market.
Here's a list of some smartphones which are now available at a lower price:
Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (OnePlus): It was launched in April with two variants, one with 6GB RAM and the other with 8GB, at ₹19,999 and ₹21,999 respectively. Now, OnePlus has made these cheaper by ₹1,000 each, which means that these can be purchased at ₹18,999 and ₹20,999 respectively.
Galaxy F42 (Samsung): This, too, was launched in two variants, 6GB and 8GB RAM; however, it is only the former which will be available at a cheaper cost. Samsung has brought down the smartphone's rate to 17,999, a difference of ₹3,000.
Galaxy A53 5G (Samsung): The 6GB RAM variant can be purchased at ₹31,999 instead of ₹34,999, while the 8GB one now comes at ₹32,999. There are four colour variants: Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Peach and Awesome White.
Galaxy A03 (Samsung): This smartphone was launched in the beginning of the year, in 3GB and 4GB RAM variants. After reduction, the 3GB model, launched at ₹10,499, is at ₹9,514, while the 4GB one is at ₹11,014.
Galaxy F22 (Samsung): You can buy its 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage model at ₹10,499, while the cost of the 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage model is at ₹12,499, down ₹2,000 each.
V23 e5G (Vivo): After a reduction of ₹1,000, the V23 e5G is available for ₹24,990. It comes as a single variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage capacity.
Y21T (Vivo): This, too, is now cheaper by ₹1,000. You will have to pay ₹15,499 for its 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model.
Reno 7 Pro (Oppo): Launched in August 2021 at ₹39,999, this smartphone is now being sold for ₹36,999, a difference of ₹3,000.
