Warning for Android users: Devices may get hacked, personal info could be stolen
These vulnerabilities pose a serious threat to the privacy and personal information of Android users, CERT-In flagged.
The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) issued a high-severity warning with respect to vulnerabilities that could affect multiple versions of Android operating system. These vulnerabilities pose a serious threat to the privacy and personal information of Android users, CERT-In flagged. It could affect Framework, System, Google Play system updates, Kernel, Kernel LTS, Arm components, MediaTek components, Qualcomm components and Qualcomm closed-source components, it warned.
The cybersecurity agency said that hackers could steal sensitive information, exploit vulnerabilities to gain complete control over the device, install malicious software, monitor user activity, steal data and even disrupt device functionality.
Which Android versions are affected?
The warning issued by CERT-In applies to Android versions including: Android 12, Android 12L, Android 13 and Android 14.
How to protect your devices?
Google already released fix for the vulnerabilities and said, “Exploitation for many issues on Android is made more difficult by enhancements in newer versions of the Android platform. We encourage all users to update to the latest version of Android where possible.”
You should be cautious while using suspicious apps, granting permissions to various apps and enable two-factor authentication (2FA) in order to keep your device safe.
