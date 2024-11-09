What are WhatsApp's new custom lists? All you need to know

WhatsApp has rolled out its “most asked” custom chat lists to millions of users worldwide. The new feature aims to help users organise their chats better. The feature is already available on millions of devices in India and is expected to be rolled out to all users in the coming weeks.(AFP)

The Meta-owned company said the new feature is a positive evolution of its previous chat filter feature that lets a user find a specific chat from a specific date by searching for a few words from that conversation.

“With Lists, you can now filter your chats with custom categories of your choice. Whether that’s a list for family, work or your local neighborhood, Lists help you focus on the conversations that are most important, when you need them,” reads a note on the company's blog.

Users can now create their custom list by tapping the “+” icon on the filter bar at the top of their chats tab. They can also create or edit a new list by long-pressing an existing list.

An image explains how to create a new custom list.(blog.whatsapp.com)

“Similar to your ‘favourites’, you can add both groups and one-on-one chats to a list, and any list you create will appear in the filter bar,” reads the company's blog.

When will it roll out for Indian users?

The feature is already available on millions of devices in India and is expected to be rolled out to all users in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp has a substantial user base in India, estimated to exceed 535 million active users as of 2024. This makes India the app’s largest market worldwide, surpassing user numbers in countries like Brazil and Indonesia.

Latest WhatsApp features

The messaging platform's latest updates in September 2024 included several enhancements and new tools.

Status reactions: Users can now like WhatsApp status updates using a heart icon. This feature was initially in beta but is now widely available.

Voice chat with Meta AI: Users can interact with Meta AI in WhatsApp using voice prompts, allowing hands-free interactions with the chatbot. Clarity in voice input is recommended for accurate responses.

Draft message indicator: WhatsApp is testing a feature that saves unfinished messages as drafts, making them easier to find without opening individual chats.

Contact sync management: A new setting allows users to choose whether they want WhatsApp to sync contacts across devices, making managing contacts on multiple devices simpler.