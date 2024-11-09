WhatsApp status updates to become more interactive with Instagram-like features

WhatsApp is rolling out new interactive features for its status updates, similar to Instagram, in its latest update through the Google Play Beta Program, according to WABetaInfo. WhatsApp is trying out new formats for status updates with Instagram like features(AFP)

The update introduces a sticker format called “Add Yours” for Android users, allowing them to customise their statuses with questions and prompts. This feature enables users to engage their contacts by encouraging responses, making status updates more interactive.

Earlier reports also indicated that WhatsApp is testing poll-like features for its iOS version. These additions aim to enhance user engagement and offer more creative ways to share content.

Similar to an existing Instagram feature, if a person uploads a picture of the sky, they could ask others to contribute other pictures with the same theme.

WABetaInfo also reported that if a user sees a sticker such as “Add Yours” and participates by sharing their own content, the audience of the user who shared the update won't be able to see who started the sticker trend or what others have contributed, maintaining the app's end-to-end encryption and privacy rules.

Confidentiality remains one of the biggest differentiators between WhatsApp's update and the existing version of story updates on Instagram.

WhatsApp has been experimenting to make their status updates more accessible and visible for users, shifting from only viewing them through the status tab to seeing them as a green circle over the profile picture of a contact.

In September, WABetaInfo reported that WhatsApp was also exploring the possibility of adding a viewing list below every status update, to show who all has seen the status. They have already rolled out ‘likes’ on statuses, similar to the Instagram-story format.

The new sticker update is expected to improve engagement manifold by encouraging people to participate in status updates as an activity and interact with each other beyond just texts or images. People will also be able to get creative and make their own trends on the messaging platform, share personal stories and experiment with their own content.

According to WABetaInfo, the sticker feature is still under development and will be available in future updates for Android phones.