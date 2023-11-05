close_game
What Diwali bonus is your company giving? This Pharma firm gifts cars to employees

HT News Desk
Nov 05, 2023 07:49 PM IST

A pharmaceutical company in Haryana has rewarded its employees with cars as a token of gratitude for their hard work and integrity.

In a show of gratitude towards its employees, a pharmaceutical company based in Haryana has announced to gift cars as part of their pre-Diwali celebrations.

Employees of Mits Healthcare receiving car.
Mits Healthcare owner and director MK Bhatia told ANI, “It is because of the hard work of these employees that they have reached this position today. All of them have been working for this company for years now."

He said that the cars are tokens of gratitude for their hard work, integrity, and loyalty. So far, 12 "star" employees have received cars, and an additional 38 will be rewarded in the near future.

The employees are affectionately referred to as stars and celebrities in acknowledgement of their hard work, dedication, and commitment to the company.

Bhatia explained the unique concept behind referring to employees as stars, saying, "Some time ago when our team was growing, I told my employees that they were no less than stars. We made rapid growth thereafter. We wanted to make them feel like celebrities. Everyone is a celebrity in my company."

Interestingly, it was noted that some of the employees who received cars don't know how to drive.

The generous gesture was met with immense joy, and employees expressed their happiness and appreciation.

Shilpa, one of the employees who received a car, shared her feelings, "I have completed eight years here... I am very happy... When I joined eight years ago, he used to say that he wanted to gift cars to his team...That dream was fulfilled today...."

Mits Healthcare specialises in the manufacture of a wide range of products, including general, critical care, orthopaedics, gynecology, dermatology, cosmeceuticals, and cardio diabetic-related items.

