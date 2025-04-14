Menu Explore
Ambedkar Jayanti 2025: Are banks open today? What's open, what's closed on April 14

ByHT News Desk
Apr 14, 2025 08:25 AM IST

Since Ambedkar Jayanti is a national holiday as per the central government, many services as well as institutions will remain closed.

Ambedkar Jayanti is a national holiday held on April 14 every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr. BR Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

Rajiv Gandhi Sealink(Bandra Worli Sealink) illuminated with Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Protraist and Indian Parliament , on the eve of Dr Ambedkar Jayanti at Chaityabhoomi, Dadar Chowpahtty, in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, April 13, 2025.(Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times)
Rajiv Gandhi Sealink(Bandra Worli Sealink) illuminated with Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Protraist and Indian Parliament , on the eve of Dr Ambedkar Jayanti at Chaityabhoomi, Dadar Chowpahtty, in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, April 13, 2025.(Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times)

Ambedkar Jayanti is a national holiday which is widely celebrated across India, especially in states such as Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and so on, with large public gatherings, processions, and community events organised to honour his contributions.

What's closed for Ambedkar Jayanti 2025?

Since Ambedkar Jayanti is a national holiday as per the central government, many services as well as institutions, both public and private, will be closed today.

Government offices in most states, both public and private sector banks (except for some select states), post offices, central/state-run services, courts, public sector undertakings (PSUs), schools, and the stock market will be closed today.

Banks in particular will be closed in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Ranchi, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram, according to the holiday calendar of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

What's open on Ambedkar Jayanti 2025?

Bank branches in places like Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, and Himachal Pradesh will remain open on Ambedkar Jayanti 2025.

Though physical bank branches are closed in the aforementioned states, digital banking services such as internet banking, SMS banking, and WhatsApp banking will be fully operational.

Apart from that, private businesses, retail outlets, and essential services will also be mostly functional in most areas.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and Stock Market Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
