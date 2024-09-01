WhatsApp working on contact syncing facility after announcing multiple account feature

WhatsApp is working on a new contact syncing feature after the messaging giant announced it is rolling out a feature for users to have multiple accounts, according to WABetaInfo, with the contact syncing feature planned to be available in a future update. This illustration photograph shows the US instant messaging software WhatsApp's logo (AFP)

What is contact syncing?

Contact syncing refers to the managing of contacts across multiple accounts. Users will be able to control how contacts are synced for each account independently, without having to sync the entire address book.

For example, users can disable contact syncing for the second account if they prefer to keep it separate from the first account, as in the case of keeping personal and professional contacts separate.

How does WhatsApp's new contact syncing feature work?

WhatsApp will provide a manual sync option even if the user decides to disable contact syncing for their account.

This will make the contact available across all linked devices and users can also unsync contacts at will.

Contacts that are synced will also be backed up if the user chooses to enable a new contact backup option from their privacy settings. This means that contacts can be easily restored if the user links their account to a new device or reinstalls the app.

When will the new contact syncing feature be available?

WhatsApp hasn't disclosed the exact time or update by which the feature will be available, just stating that it will be available in a “future update.” The update isn't ready for beta testers either. The current latest update is that of version 2.24.18.14.

