Who is Gautam Adani's elder brother Vinod, ranked sixth in Hurun India Rich List 2022?

According to Forbes Billionaire Index, India's Gautam Adani has – as of September 23, 2022 – a net worth of $145 billion, and is only behind Tesla's Elon Musk ($254 billion) in the list of world's richest persons. Unsurprisingly, the founder-chairman of Adani Group topped the recently-released IIFL Hurun India Rich List 2022. However, Gautam is not the only Adani on the list; his elder brother, Vinod, is also on it, and has been ranked sixth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar is India's richest woman: Report

Here's what we know about Vinod Shantilal Adani:

(1.) IIFL Hurun India estimated Vinod Adani's total wealth at ₹169,000 crore. Since he is based in Dubai, he is also the wealthiest non-resident Indian (NRI) on the list.

(2.) Like his younger sibling, Vinod, too, is in the business of energy and infrastructure. Since 2021, he has made more than ₹102 crore per day, the report stated.

Also Read | Hurun India Rich List 2022: Pune-born Neha Narkhede named ‘youngest self-made woman entrepreneur’

(3.) The report also noted that the elder brother's rank moved up from 49 in 2018 to sixth in the latest edition. During this period, his net worth rose by 28% or ₹36,969 crore, it added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(4.) Vinod Adani began his career in 1976 with power looms in Mumbai's Bhiwandi. Later, he expanded his commodities portfolio in the international market with an office in Singapore.

(5.) He then shifted to Singapore himself to operate the trading. Later, he relocated to his current base, Dubai, where he started trading in sugar, oil, aluminum, copper and iron scrap.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail