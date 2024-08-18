Why the Mahindra Thar has received nationwide hype like no other vehicle

Having spent over a decade in automotive journalism, I’ve seen my fair share of curious bystanders. Enough to know that different types of vehicles elicit different reactions from onlookers. Supercars induce a hypnotic stupor, often leading to a breach in proximity being dangerous while mobile and inconvenient while stationary. Mahindra Thar Roxx, which manages to elicit a curious mix of wonder along with a sense of familiarity

It’s an alien object, a toy of the sinfully rich, and therefore to be approached with some trepidation.

Then there are the big swashbuckling Harley-Davidsons, which, if left unattended, will see a swarm of men putting all proprietary laws on standby in exchange for a selfie or two. Upon being confronted with the lapse in manners, they almost reflexively try to change the subject by inquiring about the cruiser’s price.

And the big reveal unfailingly leads to a declaration of sorts, not to the rider, but more to themselves “You can buy a flat for this money”. This is a limerence they cannot afford to entangle themselves in. For the average Indian motorist, the big cruiser motorcycle is a consideration far too impractical and ludicrous to dwell on. Having basked in its reflected glory momentarily, the bystanders return to the real world.

And then there’s the Mahindra Thar Roxx, which manages to elicit a curious mix of wonder along with a sense of familiarity. In profile it's almost a different species compared to the three-door Thar and yet, somehow it’s part of the commonwealth.

The Thar is the one thing that has been in short supply for the Indian motorist. It is desire made accessible. It’s not just an achievable dream, it’s a dream that works across terrains and climates. When one returns to the rigours of everyday life, with broken roads, with quiet yearning for escape – the Thar is right there with you.

Soon after the Mahindra Thar Roxx was launched, Mahindra & Mahindra’s stocks shot up by 3 per cent. Pundits are already predicting Mahindra’s dominance over the mid-size SUV segment – arguably the most competitive automotive segment in India.

While driving the pre-production version from Kochi to Bengaluru, all manner of people approached it. Pedestrians crossed the highway to get a closer look, motorcyclists pulled over to take selfies, and motorists painstakingly took U-turns so they could make all manner of queries, often informing me that an uncle in the family, or a friend was a Thar owner.

Having arrived in Bengaluru close to midnight, the Thar Roxx – taking temporary refuge at my parents’ home in an Army colony – had drawn quite a crowd of retired Army and Airforce officers out on their morning walks. Even if pensioners don’t quite make the demographic buying the Thar, it speaks to people of all ages in a way that Scorpio N or an XUV700 doesn’t.

Continuity and heritage

Speaking at the launch of the BSA Goldstar, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra attested to the military origins of All historic SUVs be it the G-Wagon, the Land Rover Defender or the Jeep Wrangler (even the Hummer for that matter ) share one common aspect – they were all battle-tested. The link to the Willys Jeep, however tenuous, allows the Thar to tap into the sort of lineage that most new products can never hope to.

Is the Thar likely to be subjected to time in the trenches? No. But you don’t buy an Omega Speedmaster because you intend to go to the moon. You buy it because its ancestors have been there. Because of provenance. Militaristic origins are why the G-Wagon, the Defender and the Hummer cost as much as they do today.

In that regard, the Thar – a rather brazen derivative of the Jeep Wrangler – is a product of a delineation of the same ancestry that birthed the original Mahindra CJ-3B. They share a common point of origin in the Willys Jeep. Yes, the originality of Thar’s design is always an ethical gray area. But it’s considerably cheaper and now in its 5-door guise, is more capable than ever before. In India, nothing speaks to people more than a bargain.

A simple formula

Simple, retro designs in recent times have made a big comeback in the world of cars and motorcycles. Something about cleaner lines and simple shapes like circles and squares, harks back to a simpler time, seems less profligate and appeals to the child in us. The argument being that if it can be easily drawn by a 9-year-old child, it will have nostalgia value as an adult. This formula can occasionally be controversial, but it’s part of the reason the Tesla Cybertruck is such a polarizing piece of design.

In recent times, even the Toyota Land Cruiser has reverted to its original form, while the likes of the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon never changed the fundamental design of the car for over four decades. Even Ford decided to tap-into the retro SUV trend by reviving the Bronco name after a two-decade production hiatus.

It’s the same trend with motorcycles like the Triumph Bonneville, the Royal Enfield Interceptor and the Kawasaki Z600RS – a modern product sold in a vintage form that connects the buyer with decades of manufacturing history. However, the first-gen Thar, or rather the evolution of the MM540 didn’t have quite the same impact since it was too niche, and too crude. It was the 2020 model, offering far greater on-road drive ability and creature comforts that allowed the Thar to hit its stride. Something that directly contributed to.

Patronage

The 2020 Thar is arguably the only mid-size SUV that has received such extensive celebrity patronage. From TV actors, film stars to film directors and musicians – it has found patronage among those who are upwardly mobile both financially and socially. This is partly down to the fact that it doesn’t compromise on the comfort front.

Only a handful of low-cost vehicles have been deemed “cool” enough to enjoy patronage from famous enthusiasts. The Gypsy was the icon, but its leaf spring suspension and wheezy motor made it too impractical for everyday use.

But it’s also because few designs in that price bracket are so communicative and purpose-driven. The essential design elements of a “Jeep” are so distinct they form a separate category of vehicle that cannot be mistaken for a “car” or even an “SUV”, It speaks to the latent survivalist in us all – a vehicle that is proportionate, compact and radiates capability should things go awry.

And in the Indian context, complete with impromptu roadblocks, and unfinished roads, it doesn’t take an apocalyptic event to want a go-anywhere vehicle. On track to join ranks with legacy-rich cars and motorcycles like the Royal Enfield Bullet, the Maruti Suzuki Gypsy, and perhaps even the Ambassador and the Padmini – the Thar is a crucial cultural landmark in India’s automotive history.