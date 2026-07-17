Naroc-terror case: NIA court frames charges against 10, including LeT handlers

In a major breakthrough, the special NIA Court has framed charges in one of the big narco-terror case investigated by the state investigation agency (SIA), Kashmir, paving the way for the trial of members of an alleged Pakistan-backed narco-terror syndicate accused of financing terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir through proceeds generated from narcotics smuggling. Police said the order framing charges marks a decisive stage in the prosecution and reflects the strength of the evidence collected by SIA Kashmir during the investigation. (File)

The charges have now been framed against 10 members of a Lashkar-e-Taiba-backed narco-terror syndicate, an FIR of which was registered at SIA Kashmir police station.

“The case was registered in October 2022 on the basis of credible intelligence regarding a highly organised cross-border conspiracy orchestrated by Pakistan/ PoJK-based handlers of the proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Investigation conducted by the SIA, Kashmir, established that the syndicate smuggled narcotic substances across the Line of Control into Jammu & Kashmir and channelised the illicit proceeds for financing terrorism, sustaining terrorist infrastructure and strengthening the terror ecosystem in the Union Territory,” SIA spokesman said, adding that during an extensive investigation, SIA Kashmir uncovered the larger conspiracy and identified the involvement of 16 accused, including four Pakistan/PoJK-based terrorist handlers.

They were identified as Rubeena Nazir Malik, Ishfaq Ahmad Mir, Mudasir Ahmed Poswal, Safeer Ahmad Mughal, Mohammad Rashid Thakkar, Mohammad Rayaz Lohar, Javid Iqbal Thakkar, alias Raja Thakkar, Abdul Rashid Mir, Abdul Rashid Bhat and Basharat Ali Poswal.

“All above accused stand arrested whereas Sageer Ahmad Poswal S/o Nazir Tariq Ahmad Malik, alias, Dilawar S/o Mohammad Ramzan (proclaimed absconding), Alif-ud-Din Badana S/o Ghulam-ud-Din Badana R/o Amrohi, Karnah, Kupwara (Presently in Pakistan) (Proclaimed/Absconding), Mushtaq Ahmad Naik, alias, Usman Bhai S/o Ghulam Nabi Naik R/o Kundan, Khari, district Ramban (Presently in Pakistan) [Proclaimed/Absconding], Firdous Ahmad Dar, alias Umer Dar S/o Abdul Khaliq Dar R/o Harwan, Sopore, Baramulla (Presently in Pakistan) (Proclaimed/Absconding). Moreover Mushtaq Ahmad Malik, alias, Rahee S/o Mohammad Yousuf Malik R/O Panzipora, Sopore, Baramulla has been Killed in an encounter,” the spokesman said.

The spokesman said SIA Kashmir has filed six comprehensive chargesheets against all sixteen accused.

“The investigation also resulted in the arrest of three proclaimed offenders who had been evading arrest. The special court after hearing the prosecution in detail, has ordered framing of charges against the ten available accused under stringent provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, and the Indian Penal Code, including offences relating to waging war against the Government of India, conspiracy to wage war, terrorist acts, raising funds for terrorist organizations, membership and support to terrorist organizations, criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence, and forgery.”

Police said the order framing charges marks a decisive stage in the prosecution and reflects the strength of the evidence collected by SIA Kashmir during the investigation. “The trial will now proceed with the recording of prosecution evidence before the competent Court.”

SIA said that it continues to pursue legal proceedings against the absconding Pakistan/PoJK-based accused in accordance with law.

“Simultaneously, proceedings for attachment and forfeiture of properties linked to terrorist activities under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act are also being pursued.”