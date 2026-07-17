Baramulla police issues SOPs for media access during official events

Baramulla police on Thursday issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), according to which only those media persons who have cards issued by the information officer would be allowed entry into designated venues and other restricted areas during VVIPs visit. Police has appealed to all media organisations and journalists to cooperate with the police by carrying their valid DIO-issued identity cards while covering official events. (File)

“To ensure proper security arrangements and smooth media coverage during VVIP/VIP visits, official functions, religious gatherings, public events, and other occasions requiring police deployment, Baramulla police has issued a SOP for regulating media access,” a police spokesperson said.

As per the SOP, only media persons possessing valid identity cards issued by the district information officer (DIO), Baramulla, shall be allowed entry into designated venues, media enclosures, and other restricted areas.

“ Police personnel deployed at access control points have been directed to verify the identity cards of all media representatives before allowing access,” the spokesperson said.

No person claiming to represent print, electronic, digital, or social media shall be permitted entry without a valid DIO-issued identity card, the officials said.

All supervisory officers have been directed to ensure strict implementation of these instructions.

“The SOP comes into effect with immediate effect and aims to strengthen security arrangements while ensuring smooth, orderly, and hassle-free media coverage of official events and security deployments,” the spokesperson said.

Police has appealed to all media organisations and journalists to cooperate with the police by carrying their valid DIO-issued identity cards while covering official events.