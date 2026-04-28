Winds of change in Sun Pharma's $11.75 billion Organon acquisition announcement

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Monday announced the $11.75 billion acquisition of Organon & Co., in a seemingly aggressive push into the US market that has long decided the global fortunes of Indian drugmakers. However, the biggest buyout by an Indian company in nearly 20 years also signals that the US generics market’s decades-long allure is beginning to fade for Indian drugmakers, which are now eyeing newer markets such as China, South Korea, and Spain with branded generics. India's Sun Pharmaceutical on April 27 said it had agreed to buy women's healthcare firm Organon in a deal that values the US drugmaker at $11.75 billion. (AFP)

Announced early on Monday, the Organon acquisition ranks as the second-largest acquisition by an Indian company, behind Tata Steel’s 2007 deal to buy British steel maker Corus Group for $12 billion.

For years, Indian pharma rode a powerful wave in the US, as expiring patents of blockbuster small-molecule drugs opened a gold mine for low-cost generic drug makers in the world’s largest drug market. Companies like Dilip Shanghvi-led Sun Pharma built scale, profitability and global credibility by pushing into the US. Even today, the US contributes about 31% of Sun’s revenues, second only to the Indian domestic market bringing 37%.

The Organon buyout subtly but significantly alters that balance—once the deal concludes, India’s share in the combined $12.4 billion revenues of Sun Pharma-Organon drops to 17%, while the US accounts for 27%. In absolute terms, US revenues will increase from $1.9 billion to $3.35 billion, or an incremental $1.4 billion. Organon revenues in 2025 stood at $6.2 billion.

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That mismatch underscores the deal’s real intent—Shanghvi is not paying a premium to double down on the US. He is buying access—to markets, portfolios, and new therapeutic segments that lie beyond it, industry experts and analysts said.

According to Sun Pharma managing director Kiran Ganorkar, the real value is in geographic diversification. It opens up markets such as Korea where Sun had little or no presence, and strengthens its foothold in regions like China and Spain where Organon already has scale.

The acquisition improves Sun’s penetration into select large markets such as China and South Korea, Bino Pathiparampil, head of research at Elara Capital said in a report.

China, in particular, stands out as a strategic prize. In a statement, Sun’s Ganorkar described it as an “untapped $150 billion opportunity”, and the buyout provides Sun with a ready-made platform to participate in that growth. More broadly, the complementary portfolios of Sun and Organon, especially in branded generics, create opportunities for cross-selling across multiple regions, an industry executive said, asking not to be identified.

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The shift comes at a time when the US generics market is no longer the reliable growth engine it once was. Pricing pressure has intensified, competition has proliferated, and consolidation among buyers has squeezed margins. What was once a high-growth, high-margin opportunity has increasingly become commoditized. Adding to the uncertainty are geopolitical risks, including threats of tariffs on pharmaceutical imports, which have made exporters wary of overexposure to a single market.

The US opportunity has also changed at a structural level. The era of frequent blockbuster patent expiries in small-molecule drugs is tapering off. Innovation is shifting toward biologics and specialty therapies—segments that are more complex, capital-intensive, and less accessible to traditional generics players. For Indian companies, this means fewer easy wins in their most important export market.